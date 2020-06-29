The Pavilions in Savannah Opening

The Pavilions at Plant Riverside District opens to the public this month. The riverfront area offers four new restaurants and scenic views.

Visitors can meet in the pavilions for live music and riverside scenery. The space has Bellagio-style fountain shows timed with music and lights and a kid-friendly dig area, where fossils can be unburied. One of the new restaurants is a rooftop bar called Electric Moon. Another is Baobab Lounge, which will serve South African fare.