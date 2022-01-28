Guiding this unique experience are some of the most experienced golf professionals in the area.

Every year, the beautiful yet challenging Clyde Johnston-designed Old South Golf Links has reaped accolades as one of the Lowcountry’s favorite spots to golf. There’s just something different in the way each hole hugs the landscaping, immersing you in the Lowcountry’s natural majesty.

Head pro Jim Uremovich has been with Old South for 16 years, but his golf career stretches back to 1988 when he was first named a pro.

For him, that natural beauty is one of his favorite aspects of this celebrated course.

“There are five holes along Mackay’s Creek, and there’s really only one hole that has houses on it,” he said. “You get out there and you’re really out in nature.”

Of the 18 holes, Assistant Golf Pro Ernie Hanewinckel counts the seventh as his favorite.

“It’s the scenery, number one. Number two, it’s not a hole you have to hit a long way,” he said.

The dogleg layout of number seven hits the sweet spot of challenges.

“I just love the setup of that hole. You can make everything from a birdie to a triple bogey.”

Like Uremovich, Hanewinckel began his golf career in the late 80s and enjoys the laid-back atmosphere at Old South Golf Links, where the focus is on improving the game, but ultimately elevating your enjoyment of golf.

“Jim runs a very relaxed, but great program here,” he said.

Some of the Lowcountry’s most mesmerizing holes, and some of its most seasoned pros to help your game. That’s what makes Old South different.

50 Buckingham Plantation Dr, Bluffton, SC | 843-785-5353 | oldsouthgolf.com