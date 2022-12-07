Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022

Natalie Harvey has joined the town of Hilton Head Island as its new Director of Cultural Affairs. She will develop a plan for enhancement of the entertainment, arts, culture, and heritage assets of the island. Harvey brings 25 years of experience to the position, spending those years at the Coastal Discovery Museum, where she held positions as vice president of history, vice president of programs, and most recently, vice president of collections and interpretation.

2. MEALS ON WHEELS WELCOMES BOARD MEMBER

Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals.

3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP NAMED A RISING GIANT OF DESIGN

Banks Design Group was ranked No. 18 in the 2022 Rising Giant of Design August issue of Interior Design Magazine. “Our client relationships, along with the hard work, talent, and dedication of our professionals, make J. Banks Design the dynamic firm that it is,” said Joni Vanderslice, president and owner.

4. USCB Hires Women’s Hoops Coach

Sharon Versyp, who led Purdue to four Big Ten Tournament championships and two NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearances in 15 years, has been hired as USCB’s women’s basketball coach. Versyp is the winningest coach in program history with 301 victories. Her overall record is 418-257, including stints at Maine and Indiana. In 2010 she was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame.

5. ASSISTant Community Development Director hired by Town of Hilton Head Island

Zenos T. Morris has joined the town of Hilton Head as assistant community development director. He will help oversee projects to enhance the quality of life for Hilton Head Island residents and ensure they reflect the island’s unique history, culture, diversity, and environment. In 2017, he joined the Court Atkins Group in Bluffton, where he was a project manager and senior project designer. During his 32-year career his work has included master planning and programming of public facilities and spaces.

6. HHI Recreation Superintendent to retire at the end of 2022

The Hilton Head Island Recreation Association announced the retirement of Bob Rozek, Recreation and Operations Superintendent. He has worked for Island Recreation since 1992. Rozek organized adult and youth sports, gym and park rentals, and participated in many community events. He is best known for being the face of Island Rec Soccer and Basketball Leagues for 30 years, Island Rec said.

7. St. Andrew By-The-Sea Pastor Elected Bishop

Rev. Dr. Robin Dease, senior pastor of St. Andrew By-The-Sea UMC on Hilton Head Island, was elected as a bishop of The United Methodist Church by delegates to the 2022 Southeastern Jurisdictional Conference. Dease was appointed as senior pastor of St. Andrew By-The-Sea UMC in June 2021.

8. COFFEE ROASTER OPENS ON HILTON HEAD ISLAND

Hilton Head Island Coffee Roasters is expected to open its brick-and-mortar space on Hilton Head Island in December. Hilton Head Island Coffee Roasters is a women-owned, small-batch coffee roastery, a news release said. It provides fresh-roasted coffee by the bag for wholesale and retail customers. The location is 21 Cardinal Rd Suite 105. For more information, visit HiltonHeadCoffee.com or @hhicoffeeco on social media.

9. Family Medicine doctor joins Palmetto Medical Group

Robert L. Smith, M.D., FAAFP, has joined Beaufort Memorial Palmetto Medical Group in Bluffton. Board-certified in family medicine, Dr. Smith comes to the Lowcountry from Finger Lakes Family Care in Canandaigua, N.Y., a practice which he founded in 2006. The Rochester, N.Y., native graduated with a Bachelor of Science in health and sports science from Wake Forest University.

10. Head and Neck Cancer Surgeon Joins Memorial Health University

Fellowship-trained head and neck surgeon Dr. Robert Liebman has joined Memorial Health University Physicians Surgical Care. He is specially trained in transoral robotic surgery (TORS), thyroid and parathyroid surgery as well as salivary gland surgery.