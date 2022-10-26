Hilton Head Hires: NOVEMBER 2022

Mack Brown Jr. has joined the Town of Hilton Head as a community code enforcement officer. Brown will enforce the town’s municipal code and land management ordinance related to environmental, public safety, health, sanitation and other general regulations. Prior to joining the town, he served as a lieutenant for the South Carolina Department of Corrections in Ridgeland.

2. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR JOINS TOWN OF HILTON HEAD

Yazmin Winston Black has joined the town of Hilton Head as community development coordinator. She will be responsible for technical, financial, and administrative duties. She joins the town from the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority, where she worked for nine years as an operations manager and most recently as their chief safety officer.

3. NEW ESCAPE ROOM ON HHI

Escape Island has opened on the island. A grand opening was Oct. 8 on Main Street. The business promises to be the newest and “most captivating” escape room in the state. Escape storylines are set for different levels of difficulty.

4. HILTON HEAD WELCOMES FIRE RESCUE CHIEF

Chris Blankenship was recently introduced as fire rescue chief for the Town of Hilton Head. Blankenship came to Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue as a college intern in 2001. He was promoted to senior firefighter in 2004 and captain in 2014. In 2018, he was named Deputy Chief of Operations. “I am honored to have this opportunity to serve as chief and continue to work alongside a very dedicated, caring, and experienced team of first responders,” Blankenship said.

5. OKATIE RESIDENT NAMED TO COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Glenn Miller of Okatie has been appointed to serve on Beaufort County’s Planning Commission. He replaces Frank Ducey and will fill the remaining term until February 2023. Miller, originally from Pennsylvania, relocated to Beaufort County after retiring in 2021.

6. CASSANDRA’S KITCHEN OPENS IN OLD TOWN BLUFFTON

Cassandra’s Kitchen has opened in Old Town Bluffton on Promenade Street. Previously the homeware and kitchenware shop was on Red Cedar Street. The new location is a “bigger and brighter space” according to the website.

7. GREATER BLUFFTON CHAMBER NAMES WOMEN IN BUSINESS AWARD WINNER

Leslie Rohland received the 2022 inaugural Greater Bluffton Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Award. She is the founder and owner of many Bluffton businesses, including The Cottage Café, Bakery & Tea Room, The Juice Hive, and May River Coffee Roasters. The award was created to recognize women in business who have demonstrated exceptional growth, change and impact in the Greater Bluffton area. Since 2009, she has employed more than 400 residents.

8. TRAMPOLINE PARK PLANNED FOR BLUFFTON

Altitude Trampoline Park announced plans to be a “go-to spot” for indoor, active adventure in Bluffton with a new park location, a news release said. Local entrepreneurs David and Haleigh Johnston are leading the venture, signing a franchise agreement. “Bluffton has exploded with population growth over the past few years – it’s become an increasingly popular place to raise kids,” said Haleigh Johnston. Altitude Trampoline Park targets parents with children ages 3 to 12 years old.

9. LOWCOUNTRY BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BRING 58 JOBS

A business coming to Hardeeville plans to invest $1.3 million and bring 58 new jobs to the Lowcountry. Hardee Greens, LLC, a startup indoor, vertical farm company will bring operations in Jasper County, according to a Southern Carolina Regional Development Alliance news release. Established by South Carolina natives, Hardee Greens, LLC will grow fresh green herbs and salad greens, the release said. The farm is initially expected to produce 10,000 pounds of greens and salads monthly to serve restaurants, schools, and grocery stores in the Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head and Savannah areas.

10. SECOND HELPINGS VOLUNTEER JOINS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dave Eppinger of Hilton Head Island, a five-year volunteer, was named to the board of directors of Second Helpings. He is a retired business executive with experience in the engineering and construction industries and transportation infrastructure. Eppinger is a truck volunteer and day captain and a member of Second Helpings’ Events and Marketing Committee. Earlier this year Eppinger was named Hilton Head Volunteer of the Year.

11. SPINE SURGEON JOINS BOSS ORTHOPAEDICS

Board-certified, fellowship-trained spine specialist B. Andrew Castro, M.D., has joined BOSS Orthopaedics (formerly known as Beaufort Orthopaedic, Sports & Spine), with offices in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton and Beaufort. A graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine, Dr. Castro is a member of the medical staff and performs surgery at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

12. COASTAL STATES BANK NAMED PRESENTING SPONSOR OF LIGHTHOUSE AWARDS

The Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association announced Coastal States Bank as the 2022 Presenting Sponsor of the Annual LightHouse Awards. The awards, established in 1999, recognize quality craftsmanship and design excellence in home construction. Winners will be named at the awards gala Nov 18.