Hilton Head Hires: OCTOBER 2022

Jill Horner was named executive director of Memory Matters. She was recently the executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Western New York. Horner also spent 17 years working for a national political advertising agency where she led campaigns, ballot initiatives, and public affairs for candidates running for political office.

2. THE SEABROOK NAMES DIRECTOR OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Don Myhan has joined The Seabrook of Hilton Head as director of human resources. He has more than 40 years of human resources experience in the private sector and as a consultant. Myhan will be responsible for The Seabrook’s employee relations, HR policies, recruiting, benefits, organizational development, and more. Myhan is a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala.

3. JOHN PAUL II CATHOLIC SCHOOL WELCOMES ATHLETIC DIRECTOR AND BOYS HOOPS COACH

Louise Sanders has been named athletic director and Alan Lewis is the new boys varsity basketball coach at John Paul II Catholic School. Sanders has for more than five years been the girls volleyball coach, with four years as head coach and one year as the JV coach. She also has been head coach of the boys JV soccer team and assistant coach of the boys varsity soccer team. Lewis has coached for 23 years. He most recently served as assistant headmaster for student life at Storm King School, a private boarding school in Cornwall-on-Hudson, N.Y.

4. USCB CENTER FOR STRATEGIC PLANNING ADDS FACILITATOR

Thomas W. Lennox has joined the University of South Carolina Beaufort’s Center for Strategic Planning as a facilitator. Lennox has 40 years of experience in commercial banking and finance. He graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s in economics, and from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.

5. THE SEABROOK HIRES SAFETY AND SECURITY MANAGER

Jeff Gulakowski was hired by The Seabrook of Hilton Head as its safety and security manager. The new department will be responsible for patrolling the 21-acre property, taking important resident calls, and maintaining the front gate house. Gulakowski had 31 years of service with the FBI.

6. ISLAND RECREATION CENTER NAMES BOARD CHAIRMAN

Steve Stauffer, managing executive of McGriff Insurance Services, has been elected chairman of the Board of the Island Recreation Center for 2022-2023. The non-profit Hilton Head Island Recreational Association produces, provides and coordinates public recreation programs, “wellness” activities and community events.

7. TCL HIRES NEW LEADER CULINARY INSTITUTE OF THE SOUTH

The Technical College of the Lowcountry hired Chef Francine Marz to serve as Dean of the Culinary Institute of the South. Chef Marz has more than 30 years of industry experience, most recently serving as Culinary Director for Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa. Marz is a South Carolina native. She replaces Chef Miles Huff who retired in June, after working to launch the Culinary Institute of the South, which opened in November of 2021.

8. MOSS CREEK APPOINTS EXECUTIVE CHEF

Stephen Stewart has been named executive chef at the Moss Creek Community. He will oversee the culinary operations for the newly renovated clubhouse (opening Spring 2023), Mackay Creek Grill, marina and poolside casual dining, and various member special events. Chef Stewart previously worked for Discovery Senior Living as a corporate chef/ culinary specialist.

9. HILTON HEAD PREP ADDS DIRECTOR OF SECURITY

Hiram Rodriguez was hired by Hilton Head Prep as Director of Security and Transportation. He brings 30 years of experience with Miami Dade Police where he served in numerous roles. The school said it is also “making a significant investment in campus safety” with a variety of initiatives, including upgraded cameras and locks.

10. JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SAVANNAH NAMES PRESIDENT

Elizabeth Summerell was named president of the Junior League of Savannah. Summerell is a manager of Assurance Services for Marcum LLP and has volunteered with several local organizations, including United Way of the Coastal Empire, Rotary Club of Metropolitan Savannah.