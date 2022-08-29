Hilton Head Hires: SEPTEMBER 2022

Mick Ray was named as teaching pickleball pro at The Sea Pines Resort. A graduate of Georgia Southern University, Ray started playing pickleball in 2018, traveling and playing tournaments shortly thereafter. For The Sea Pines Resort, Ray will teach daily lessons, facilitate beginner and advanced clinics, and conduct daily round robins for all levels at the Sea Pines Racquet Club.

2. MEALS ON WHEELS, BLUFFTON-HILTON HEAD ADDS BOARD MEMBER

Jim Daniel, a local resident with years of business experience, has joined the Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head agency’s board of directors. Daniel and his family have been Hilton Head Island property owners for 20 years, part-time 12 years and full-time the last eight years. Originally from Connecticut, Daniel and his wife are parents of three adult children and nine grandchildren.

3. PALMETTO DUNES OCEANFRONT RESORT ANNOUNCES HIRES, TRANSITIONS

Stephen Arnold has been named general manager of the Palmetto Dunes General Store, Mason Lemon is the new Harbourmaster of Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina, Ashly Olson has joined the staff as Palmetto Dunes merchandise manager, Ryan Broce was promoted to Golf Grilles manager, Greg Weppner is the new general manager at Alexander’s, Honey Treacy is assistant restaurant manager at Alexander’s, Eric Filson is the new Robert Trent Jones Golf Course superintendent, and Dana Nicholas has joined the team as Palmetto Dunes property manager.

4. HOLISTIC CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Mary L. Olodun, N.D., was named new president at the Hilton Head-Bluffton Holistic Chamber of Commerce. Olodun retired as a disabled veteran with 30 years of service. She received her nursing license in 1991. HCC is an international organization which serves as a bridge to bringing consumers RAY DANIEL DEFORD together with holistic and eco-friendly options, a news release said.

5. TOWN OF HILTON HEAD NAMES GENERAL COUNSEL

William McAdoo “Mac” Deford, Jr., has been named general counsel (formerly staff attorney) for the Town of Hilton Head Island. Deford will provide legal counsel, advice and services to the town. Deford served as associate general counsel for the Town of Mount Pleasant. He also is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

6. HHI-BLUFFTON CHAMBER ADDS MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Vanessa Capehart was named membership account executive with the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce. Originally from Alexandria, Va., she is a graduate of Radford University.

7. THE SEABROOK OF HILTON HEAD NAMES ACTIVITIES DIRECTOR AT THE FRASER HEALTH CENTER

The Seabrook of Hilton Head named Sammie Jo Manning activities director at The Fraser Health Center. Manning earned her B.A. degree in psychology with a minor in theater from Stetson University. The Fraser is a licensed and Medicare-certified skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

8. CULTURAL AFFAIRS DIRECTOR TAKES NEW POST IN NORTH CAROLINA

Jennifer McEwen, who since 2017 was Hilton Head’s director of Cultural Affairs, has joined the United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County in North Carolina as its president and CEO. The Town of Hilton Head said McEwen developed and enacted strategies that used arts to expand the creative economy.

9. NURSE PRACTITIONERS EARN ADVANCED ONCOLOGY CREDENTIALS

Dorothy Ferrelli, ANP-BC, Kathleen Reid, ANP-BC, and Kimberly Todd, FNP-C, have earned the Advanced Oncology CAPEHART Certified Nurse Practitioner credential from Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation. They are each nurse practitioners at South Carolina Cancer Specialists on Hilton Head Island.

10. JAMISON EXPRESS CARE WELCOMES DOCTOR

James Simmons, M.D., has joined Jamison Express Care in Port Royal. Dr. Simmons has more than 25 years of experience. He received his medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

11. TOWN OF HILTON HEAD ADDS DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY

Bob Bromage has joined Town of Hilton Head Island as Director of Public Safety. In this newly created role, Bromage will lead development and implementation of town-wide public safety initiatives. Most recently, he served as the public information officer and lead cold case investigator for the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

12. NAMM FOUNDATION WELCOMES BOARD OF DIRECTOR

Dinah Gretsch was named to the NAMM Foundation board of directors in the role of vice chair. Gretsch is executive vice president and CFO of the Savannah-based Gretsch Company, which has a drum factory in Ridgeland, S.C.

13. TOWN OF HILTON HEAD HIRES DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY

Tom Sunday has joined the Town of Hilton Head Island as its new Director of Technology and Innovation. Sunday provide strategic direction for the town’s Technology and Innovation department. Sunday brings 23 years of experience in the field of technology.