Hilton Head Hires: JULY 2022

Veteran arts administrator Steven Shaiman has been named the Director of the Hilton Head International Piano Competition and HHSO Education and Community Engagement by the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra. He served as Senior Vice President/Director, Artist Management at Concert Artist Guild in New York City for more than 16 years. Shaiman succeeds HHIPC Director Mona Huff. Susan Hartmann was hired for the newly created position of Development Associate.

She will be responsible for securing all contributed revenue and in developing long-term relationships between the Orchestra and its patrons, donors, businesses, and the community. She comes to the HHSO from the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina where she served as Development Administrator.

2. WOOF GANG OPENS ICE CREAM POP SHOP

Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Palmetto recently opened an ice cream shop that is just down the walkway from its building in Bluffton. Look for Palmetto Pops, Leopolds Ice Cream cups and ice cream cookie sandwiches. There’s also Swell Doggie Gelato. A percentage of the proceeds will go to local animal shelters and rescues. Follow its Facebook page for updates.

3. HILTON HEAD RESIDENT RECOGNIZED BY MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE

Wilma Clark, front desk lead at Marriott’s Heritage Club in Hilton Head Island, has been named a Way to Go! Diamond Honoree, the top honor in Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s global associate recognition program. She is one of seven associates across more than 120 resorts globally to receive the honor. Clark has been with Marriott’s Heritage Club for more than 32 years.

4. NEW LOWER SCHOOL PRINCIPAL HIRED AT CROSS SCHOOLS

Joseph Almeida was named Lower School Principal at Cross Schools in Bluffton. His experience includes serving as a teacher, coach, and administrator in Tennessee, Brazil, Georgia and South Carolina. During his 17-year career, he has worked in public and private schools stateside and abroad.

5. DENTAL OFFICE OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Donald Wilson, DMD and Richard Suarez- Murias, DDS opened May River Crossing Dental. The practice, which opened in June, is at 35 Pondberry St. in Bluffton. Dr. Wilson earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry in Louisville, Ky. Dr. Suarez-Murias earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Maryland at Baltimore School of Dentistry in Baltimore, Md.

6. SIGMA CHI ADDS LOCAL CHAPTER

Sigma Chi, a national college fraternity with active chapters on more than 244 college campuses and an additional 152 alumni chapters, has a local chapter, Hilton Head Sigma Chi Alumni. It has grown to more than 50 members. The group meets monthly. For more information, visit hiltonheadsigmachialumni.org

7. BEHAVIORAL HEALTH TREATMENT CENTER OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Southern Sky Recovery opened an outpatient treatment center in Bluffton. The facility provides treatment for substance use and co-occurring mental health diagnoses. SSR utilizes dialectical behavioral therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, motivational interviewing, trauma informed therapy, eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy, and sex addiction therapy. For more information, visit them online at southernskyrecovery.com.

8. UNITED WAY OF THE LOWCOUNTRY NAMES BOARD CHAIR

Carol Branch was named board chair of the United Way of the Lowcountry. Branch, a Bluffton resident, has been involved with United Way of the Lowcountry for several years. She has also served as treasurer of the Rotary Club of Bluffton and as a member of the Board of Directors for the South Carolina Youth Leadership Council.

Branch spent more than two decades supporting the U.S. Intelligence Community, U.S. Defense Department and working in the private sector worldwide.