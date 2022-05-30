Hilton Head Hires: JUNE 2022

Courtney Hampson has been named Chief Executive Officer at Bluffton Self Help. Kimberly Hall, former CEO, stepped down from the position because she and her family will move out of state. Hampson joined the team in January as the Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Bluffton Self Help she was the Vice President of Marketing for Palmetto Bluff for 16 years.

2. MAGINNIS ORTHODONTICS ADDS ORTHODONTIST

Camden Brown, DMD, MS, has joined Maginnis Orthodontics. Dr. Brown will serve patients in the Bluffton and Hilton Head locations. A Hilton Head Island native, Brown is a graduate of Harvard Dental School of Medicine and the University of Florida.

3. BERKELEY HALL CLUB NAMES ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

Dustin Dunn has joined the Berkeley Hall team as assistant general manager. Dunn brings more than 20 years of industry expertise in cultivating a premier private club and luxury culinary vision. He recently served as the clubhouse manager for Miramont Country Club in Bryan, Texas.

4. COLLETON RIVER CLUB CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF NICKLAUS COURSE

Bluffton-based Colleton River Club last month celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Nicklaus Course, which saw its first round of golf on Sept. 28, 1992. The course measures over 7,100 yards.

5. THIRD-GENERATION BARBER GRADUATES TO INTERMEDIATE BARBER

Anthony Nelsen, a third-generation barber at Barbers of the Lowcountry, graduated from Lowcountry Barber College in May and became an intermediate barber. He is the son of Brent Nelsen at Barbers of the Lowcountry. As an intermediate barber, he will continue honing his skills.

6. STONEWORKS EXPANDS SALES TEAM

Cathy Shearouse recently joined Stoneworks as a new sales designer on the company’s sales and design team. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Art from Newberry College. Her background has focused on business development, community relations and sales working in a variety of industries over her career.

7. SEAFOOD RESTAURANT LAUNCHES “CLEAN UP KIDS” BEACH LITTER PROGRAM

FISH Casual Coastal Seafood in Coligny Plaza has launched “Clean Up Kids” where children will be rewarded for picking up beach litter with a free kid’s meal at the restaurant. To participate, stop by the restaurant, pick up a blue bucket, fill it with beach litter, and return it to FISH. Learn more at gofishhhi.com.

8. VOLUNTEER JOINS SECOND HELPINGS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Robert L. (Bob) Taylor was named to the board of directors of Second Helpings. Taylor has experience in business management, assessment, strategic planning, and business development in large and small companies. Taylor has volunteered with Second Helpings since 2020, working with the operations committee to optimize food rescue information and reporting.

9. OLDFIELD CLUB HAS NEW MANAGEMENT

Troon was selected to manage Oldfield, a private, member-owned community in Okatie. Troon Privé, the private club operating division of Troon, will manage golf operations and agronomy, the equestrian center, sports club, outfitters center, food and beverage and membership marketing as well as Oldfield’s community association. Oldfield offers an 18-hole Greg Norman-designed golf course, among many amenities.

10. SCEDA PRESENTS DISTINGUISHED SERVICE AWARD

Jim Newsome, outgoing president and CEO of the South Carolina Ports Authority, was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the South Carolina Economic Developers’ Association. Newsome was honored in recognition of his prestigious career in the maritime industry. He started his career with the South Carolina Ports Authority in 2009 as the fifth leader in the history of the organization.

11. DENARIUS GROUP WINS NATIONAL AWARD FOR POLITICAL ADVERTISING

Hilton Head Island’s Denarius Group won “Best Newspaper Ad” at the 2022 Campaign & Elections Magazine’s Reed Awards in Nashville. The Denarius Group won for a print political campaign ad that appeared in local Lowcountry newspapers. The Reed Awards are considered the Emmys of the political advertising world. The awards recognize “the very best work” in a given year in a number of different media categories – from digital to broadcast to print.