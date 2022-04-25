Hilton Head Hires: MAY 2022

Shawn Colin has been named the Town of Hilton Head’s assistant town manager- community development. He will manage the town’s newly realigned Community Development Department. Colin joined the town in October 2006 as a senior planner. He was promoted to comprehensive planning manager in 2010, community development deputy director in 2013, community development director in 2018, and interim deputy town manager in 2020.

2. SECOND HELPINGS WELCOMES COORDINATOR

Madeline Helser-Howard has joined Second Helpings as the part-time coordinator for Beaufort and the Sea Islands. Helser-Howard will work with food donors, soup kitchens/food pantries/churches and volunteers to rescue and distribute food to help feed the hungry. She has a master's of science degree in library and information science and was librarian of the year for Beaufort County in 2019.

3. NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER NAMED AT COASTAL CAROLINA HOSPITAL

Ryan Lee has been appointed to the position of chief executive officer of Coastal Carolina Hospital. Lee will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities at the hospital. He began his tenure at Tenet Healthcare, Coastal Carolina’s parent company in 2013, where he served as Coastal Carolina’s director of physician services. He was promoted to associate administrator of Coastal Carolina. For the last three years, Lee served as the COO of LewisGale Medical Center in Virginia, where he oversaw emergency and surgical services, started a TAVR program, and launched a new trauma service.

4. SYMBIOS MEDICAL ADDS PHYSICIAN

Christopher Madison, MD, Board Certified Family Practice, has joined Symbios Medical. Dr. Madison has more than 30 years of primary care and family medicine experience. He obtained his BS Pharmacy from University of North Carolina and MD from East Carolina University.

5. UNITED WAY OF THE LOWCOUNTRY WELCOMES THREE BOARD MEMBERS

Tracy Greco, Dr. Gloria Holmes and Grace Stepp have joined the board at the United Way of the Lowcountry. Greco is the chief financial officer for Coastal Pride Seafood, LLC, a wholesale seafood distributor located in Beaufort. She has 39 years of experience in accounting. Holmes is a professor emerita at the School of Education at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Conn. She is currently an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina-Beaufort in the Department of Education. Stepp is the general manager of Walt Disney World’s Hilton Head Island Resort. She has spent 25 years in Disney Park operations with more than a decade of experience leading teams in senior leadership roles.

6. THE JUICE HIVE HOSTS GRAND RE-OPENING OF “THE EMPORIUM”

The Juice Hive and Health Emporium celebrating the re-opening of The Health Emporium at the Juice Hive in Bluffton. The event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by the Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce.

7. PALMETTO BLUFF DEBUTS ARTS PROGRAM

Palmetto Bluff announced The Arts Initiative at Palmetto Bluff. Through a “diverse curation of artists, craftsmen, musicians, makers, and chefs,” the year-round programming plans to offer dialogue between art, the community, and the Bluff itself. The program is built upon three foundational pillars: INSPIRATION (embodied by an Artist in Residence Program), INVITATION (manifested in the new FLOW Gallery + Workshop space which will facilitate community engagement and events) and INSTALLATION (building a permanent collection and rotating exhibitions set amidst the Palmetto Bluff landscape), a news release said.

8. TOWN OF BLUFFTON OFFERS SMALL BUSINESS GRANTS FOR THOSE AFFECTED BY THE PANDEMIC

Bluffton Town Council has established the Small Business Assistance Grant Fund to assist small businesses which were negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses, located in the Town of Bluffton limits, can apply for a maximum amount of $20,000 per grant. Applications will be accepted through May 9. The application is available via link: https://www.donryancenter.com/arpa-intro-page

9. ABSHIRE PR HIRES DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Caroline Holden has joined Abshire Public Relations as director of business development. Holden will work directly with senior management to manage all business accounts and attract new clients. Holden graduated with a bachelors in political science from the University of Georgia in 2016.