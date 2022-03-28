Hilton Head Hires: APRIL 2022

Shannon Boyles has been named president of The Landworks Group. A Hilton Head Island local, Boyles has more than 16 years of experience in the landscape industry. He previously held the position of sales and estimating at the Landworks Group.

2. FINANCIAL ADVISOR EARNS ACCREDITED DESIGNATION

Christopher L. Tassone is newly certified as an Accredited Estate Planner designee by the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils. Tassone is a certified financial planner with the Principal Financial Group.

3. ROC DENTAL GROUP ADDS HYGIENIST

Michele Steif has joined ROC Dental Group as a dental hygienist. A native of the Carolinas, Steif brings nearly 30 years of experience to the practice.

4. PHYSICAL THERAPY CLINIC OPENS ON HILTON HEAD

CORA Hilton Head, which offers physical therapy services, opened on Hilton Head Island. The clinic offers treatment for general orthopedic and sports injuries, post-COVID recovery programs, pre- and post-operative care, vertigo and balance disorders, chronic pain, geriatric rehabilitation, golf performance and sports medicine, workplace injuries and workers’ compensation solutions. John Lippitt, PT, DPT, will manage the Hilton Head clinic.

5. PHYSICIAN JOINS MAY RIVER PRIMARY CARE

Christopher Opella, M.D., a board-certified physician, has joined Beaufort Memorial May River Primary Care at its new location in the Okatie Medical Pavilion. Dr. Opella comes to the Lowcountry after more than two decades working as a clinician and medical director at primary care clinics and hospital emergency rooms in his native Texas.

6. EQUITY PAYMENT NAMES MERCHANT PROCESSING COMPANY PRESIDENT

Tami Bream, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hilton Head-based Equity Payment, has been appointed as president of the merchant processing company. Bream will also keep the title of COO. Bream has been with Equity Payment since 2006.

7. SIDE HUSTLE BREWING COMPANY GETS NEW LOOK, LOCATION

Watterson Brands said Side Hustle Brewing Co., will move later this summer to 59 Pope Ave. The 17,000-square-foot former Bank of America building will include indoor seating, an exterior beer garden, 20 Side Hustle craft brews on tap and dining options. L.J. Bush, co-owner of Side Hustle Brewing Co. and Watterson have collaborated on the project since the November 2021 acquisition of the brewery.

8. HORIZON REHABILITATION ADDS OCCUPATIONAL AND CERTIFIED HAND THERAPIST

Stacy Huizenga, OTR, CHT, has joined Horizon Rehabilitation. She has helped patients for the past 25 years regain mobility and confidence needed to carry out their day-to-day activities.

9. ALDI PLANS TO OPEN IN LOWCOUNTRY

Aldi, a Germany-founded discount grocer, is expected to establish a store at Fording Island Road in Bluffton. Officials say the spot is planned to open by the end of the year. Aldi has more than 2,000 stores in 36 states. The addition to the area is part of Aldi’s plan to open 150 stores in 2022.

10. MAY RIVER PRIMARY CARE TO MOVE TO NEW LOCATION

Because of the addition of a new physician and expansion of the practice, Beaufort Memorial May River Primary Care is moving to a larger location in Okatie. Currently located in Bluffton, the practices of Drs. Nikki Keisler, Brad Kelly and Christopher Opella will move to Suite 300 in the Beaufort Memorial Okatie Medical Pavilion, 122 Okatie Center Blvd. North, on April 11. Call 843-706-2287 for information.

11. OLIVETTI, MCCRAY AND WITHROW LLC WELCOME THREE EMPLOYEES

Jeanne Screen, Olivia Somma and Mindy Winn have joined the team at Olivetti, McCray and Withrow LLC. Screen worked for more than 25 years as an attorney in New Jersey. Somma is a 2021 graduate of Clemson University and has been assisting with the probate and estate planning practice with the firm. Winn has more than 20 years of experience as a real estate paralegal in Atlanta, Savannah and Hilton Head Island.