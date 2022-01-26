Hilton Head Hires: FEBRUARY 2022

Amy Fee, a Hilton Head Island resident, was recently named to the board of directors of Second Helpings. Fee has extensive experience in sales and marketing. She retired in 2019 from Morgan Stanley as vice president and director of business development.

Fee is involved with the North Forest Beach Association, Turtle Trackers, Beaufort County’s Senior Leadership Program, and is a steward with the Little Free Library. Second Helpings also recently welcomed Leah Long as its new operations administrator. Long replaces Bruce Algar.

2. UNITED WAY OF THE LOWCOUNTRY NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Jeanine Bostick and Carl Kilpatrick are the newest United Way of the Lowcountry board members. Bostick serves as the director of Jasper County Board of Elections & Voter Registration. Prior to joining Jasper County, she worked with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control in Beaufort and South Carolina Department of Corrections in Ridgeland. She is a native of Jasper County. Kilpatrick is the market president for Northern Beaufort and Jasper County at South State Bank. He has more than 25 years of experience in the banking industry. He is a Jasper County native.

3. HILTON HEAD BUSINESSMAN LAUNCHES HISTORICAL DRAMA MOVIE

Walter Czura, a Hilton Head businessman, recently premiered a feature length, independent film, Sherman’s March to the Sea, a historical drama. The movie debuted last month at the Poison Peach Film Festival in Augusta, Ga. Czura, who founded Marlin Outdoor Advertising, formed Fortress Films to produce the 92-minute movie. Czura researched the script and plot development. Veteran filmmaker Christopher Forbes recruited the actors and handled post production.

4. BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF THE LOWCOUNTRY NAMES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Jim Wentworth has been named chief executive officer at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lowcountry. Wentworth grew up in Woburn, Mass., and spent his childhood as a Boys & Girls Club member.

Wentworth joined the pharmaceutical industry in 1997 and spent the next 24 years with Sanofi and Cipla and most recently was the vice president, head of sales and vice president, head of US Market Access. As Boys & Girls Club CEO, his responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, oversight of organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships.

5. HOPEFUL HORIZONS ANNOUNCES 2022 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hopeful Horizons has named its board of directors for 2022. The officers are Jim Rumer (chairperson), Sally McAlister (vice chairperson), Tom Faas (BDO USA, treasurer), and Jenn Moneagle (secretary). The directors are Sandi Atkins, Meredith Bannon (Esq., The Bannon Group), Terri Brashears, Michelle Elliott (Charter One Realty), Renee Harley, (Food Lion- Beaufort), Andre Nougaret, Angela Simmons (USC Beaufort), Mark Solow and Pamela Steele (Hilton Head Island Elementary School).

“It is an honor to be named chairperson of the Board for Hopeful Horizons, an organization that provides critical services and support to families across the Lowcountry,” said Rumer.

6. BLUFFTON SELF HELP NAMES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Courtney Hampson has been named chief operating officer of Bluffton Self Help. She will support the growth and development of basic needs, learning and literacy programs and oversee all facets of operations and strategic planning. Hampson served on the board of directors several years ago and recently supported the mission through consulting work. A marketing and operations professional, she has more than two decades of experience in strategic communications, branding, community building, public relations, programming, and business development in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

7. REBEKAH ANDERSON JOINS MAGINNIS ORTHODONTICS

Rebekah Anderson, DMD, MSD has joined Maginnis Orthodontics. Dr. Anderson will see patients at Maginnis Orthodontics’ offices in Beaufort and Bluffton. Dr.

Anderson received her Bachelor of Arts in chemistry at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her Master of Arts in medical sciences and her Doctor of Dental Medicine at Boston University. She earned her Master of Science in dentistry at the Medical University of South Carolina.

8. HOSPICE CARE OF THE LOWCOUNTRY WELCOMES DEVELOPMENT AND MARKETING TEAM

James Dismond, Sharonica Gavin and Kacey Floyd have joined Hospice Care of the Lowcountry as its new Development and Marketing Team.

Dismond, director of business development, is responsible for developing and implementing plans to increase donor and business development. He has experience with nonprofits at the local, national and international level.

Gavin is the community engagement specialist. She is responsible for establishing and maintaining community relations, developing beneficial partnership and providing oversight of outreach and engagement strategies. Gavin attended the University of South Carolina Beaufort where she majored in public health.

Floyd, communications and marketing manager, handles print marketing pieces, digital marketing efforts, social media management, and event marketing. She attended the Savannah College of Art and Design with a focus in filmmaking and creative writing.

9. ROC DENTAL GROUP HIRES DENTAL ASSISTANT

Andrea Land has joined ROC Dental Group as a dental assistant. A native of Auburn, Ala., Land has lived in the Lowcountry since 2010 and brings 13 years of experience to the practice.

10. BEAUFORT NAMES FINANCE DIRECTOR

Alan Eisenman was named finance director for the city of Beaufort. He has worked for the city’s finance department as a senior accountant since January 2016. Eisenman graduated from Wofford College in 2005.