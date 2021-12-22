Hilton Head Hires: JANUARY 2022

1. NEW STAFF MEMBERS WELCOMED TO HILTON HEAD ISLAND-BLUFFTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce welcomed four new staffers to its organization. Michelle Pivik is the new Director of Member Recruitment and Engagement. An island resident for 12 years, she was previously a small business owner and worked in broadcast sales and property management. Seth Richardson joins the chamber’s Visitor & Convention Bureau division as the Director of Sales and Partnership Management. He was previously the assistant director of sales at the J.W. Marriott in Savannah and has worked at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate, Rosen Hotels & Resorts, and the Royal Sonesta in New Orleans.

Robin Bridgers also joins the chamber’s Visitor & Convention Bureau division as the Group Sales Coordinator. She recently graduated from Clemson University with a degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management. Megan Goheen is the new Visual Content Coordinator. She is a graduate of Miami of Ohio with a BFA in communications design and arts management and was previously an intern for the chamber.

2. NEW MEMBERS APPOINTED TO DESIGN REVIEW BOARD

Beaufort City Council appointed two new members to the Design Review Board in November. The terms of Erik Petersen and William Suter began immediately and extend through June 2023. Petersen, a Beaufort resident, is an architectural associate with the Beaufort firm, Moser Design Group. Suter, also a Beaufort resident, is retired and has 29 years in project management experience with design/build firms.

3. CBD BUSINESS EXPANDS

Lighthouse CBD & Wellness has opened a third storefront, Coastal Carolina Hot Spot, which is on Palmetto Bay Road. Other locations are at Berkeley Place in Bluffton and Boundary Street in Beaufort. The shop offers CBD, hemp, Delta-8, and Kratom products, according to its website.

4. GIFT-BASKET BUSINESS EXPANDS

Hilton Head-based Aunt Laurie’s, a gift-basket business with a mission to help adults with disabilities learn job skills, announced an expansion of fulfillment and warehouse activities with Spectra, a fully integrated fulfillment services provider based in North Charleston, a news release said. The baskets are handwoven at the South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Center.

5. REPORT: S.C. ECONOMY RECOVERING

The state’s economy is doing well according to the Columbia Regional Business Report. Citing reports from the University of South Carolina’s annual economic conference, the CRBR said consumer spending on goods is about 25% higher than it was before the pandemic began, according to data presented at the 2021 conference. The Columbia Regional Business Report notes that University of South Carolina research economist Joey Von Nessen said the state can anticipate “being fully recovered” from the COVID recession in 2022, barring any setbacks. A concern is a tightening labor market and higher inflation, according to the report. Von Nessen said the tight state labor market is mostly the result of strong demand.

6. LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK ESTABLISHES FOUNDATION AND ENDOWMENT

The Lowcountry Food Bank has established the Lowcountry Food Bank Foundation and the Patricia S. Walker Endowment to provide a sustainable source of income to supplement annual money raised by the Lowcountry Food Bank. The initiatives help expand the Lowcountry Food Bank’s reach to people in outlying areas of the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina it serves.

7. PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT WELCOMES RESIDENT MAGICIAN

David Jowers has joined Plant Riverside District in Savannah as its resident magician, performing live magic shows and strolling magic performances throughout the property. Jowers performs magic regularly and is typically on-site Wednesday through Saturday from 6-10 p.m., performing free strolling magic throughout Savannah’s Entertainment District.