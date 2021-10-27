Hilton Head Hires: NOVEMBER 2021

Juliet White, PhD, was selected to lead the Beaufort County School District’s Student Services division, which encompasses special education, alternative programming, guidance counselling, adult education, nursing, athletics and additional student services/initiatives. White, who has served as the district’s Director of Special Education since 2019, has 28 years of educational experience.

2. SOUTH CAROLINA CANCER SPECIALISTS WELCOMES ONCOLOGIST

Dr. Gregory Haidemenos has joined the practice of South Carolina Cancer Specialists. Dr. Haidemenos, a native of Rhode Island, served as the chief hematology oncology fellow at the Medical University of South Carolina where he completed his hematology/oncology training. He will practice at the Hilton Head and Bluffton locations.

3. BCEDC WINS TOP AWARD

Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation won a Gold Award for its Lowcountry Fresh Market & Cafe, a project in the Economic Equity and Inclusion category, according to a new release. The BCEDC also won “Best Project in Show” (economic project of the year) from the International Economic Development Council. IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards recognize the world’s best economic development programs and partnerships, marketing materials, and the year’s most influential leaders. The project included a direct investment of $5.83 million and the creation of 44 new jobs at an average annual wage of $42,696, a news release said.

4. BISHOP EYE CENTER OPENS NEW LOCATION IN BLUFFTON

Bishop Eye Center has a new location, opening at 4808 Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton Centre. Bishop Eye Center, based in Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, and Hardeeville, performs refractive cataract surgery and a wide variety of other services. For more information, visit BishopEye.com or call 843-689-3937.

5. BURR & FORMAN EXPANDS HILTON HEAD OFFICE WITH NEW ADDITIONS

Burr & Forman LLP has added Hilton Head-based partner Bret Pruehs and counsel Jennie Cerrati. Pruehs has practiced law in the Hilton Head Island area since 2005. He joins the Real Estate Practice Group and handles residential and commercial real estate transactions and general corporate law. Prior to law school, he worked for the NFL in its Player and Employee Development Department. Cerrati joins the Corporate Practice Group and focuses her practice on estate planning, probate, trust and estate administration as well as tax matters. She received her bachelor of science degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara and JD from Southwestern University School of Law, Los Angeles, Calif.

6. NEW RIVER VETERINARY SPECIALISTS BREAK GROUND IN LOWCOUNTRY

Serving the pets of Jasper, Beaufort and Chatham counties, New River Veterinary Specialists held a ground-breaking in Hardeeville. The office will be staffed by board-certified veterinary specialists and experienced emergency certified ER veterinarians. Offering 24-7 service, NRVS plans to open its 15,000-square-foot facility next summer.

7. PARKER’S HIRES DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATIONS AND COMMUNITY OUTREACH

Brittany Burcham was hired by Parker’s as director of communications and community outreach. Before joining Parker’s, Burcham served as the senior communications manager-global franchise learning for Marriott International.

8. BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS

Renee McCormick has been named executive vice president and chief information officer, Lori Hair has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Jill Davis has been named executive vice president — Strategic and Diversified Businesses at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. McCormick is a 35-year veteran of BlueCross. She oversees the information system division and its more than 2,200 employees. Hair will assume responsibility for the organization’s overall financial functions and the General Services division. Davis will assume full responsibility for the Companion Life organization.

9. MEMORIAL HEALTH FIRST IN REGION TO PROVIDE INNOVATIVE BRAIN TUMOR TREATMENT

Savannah-based Memorial Health neurosurgeon Dr. Daniel Suh is the first in southeast Georgia to perform a rare treatment for brain cancer patients, a news release said. GammaTile Therapy, a surgically implanted radiation therapy, is the insertion of tiny tiles into the brain to delay the regrowth of a brain tumor. The small tiles provide targeted radiation, limiting the damage to healthy tissue surrounding the cancer. During a tumor removal surgery, the tiles are placed at the tumor site. Similar to the size of a postage stamp, the tiles immediately begin killing cancer cells.

10. USDA ANNOUNCES SOUTH CAROLINA RURAL DEVELOPMENT STATE DIRECTOR

Dr. Saundra Glover was named to the office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture South Carolina State Director. Dr. Glover, a product of rural South Carolina, is a Distinguished Professor Emerita and adjunct professor in the Department of Health Services Policy and Management in the Arnold School of Public Health at the University of South Carolina.

11. NASWA ADDS BOARD OF DIRECTORJamie Suber, Chief of Staff and Acting UI Director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, has been elected to the National Association of State Workforce Agencies Board of Directors and has been made chair of the NASWA UI Committee. Suber is one of the 15 board members selected to represent the various NASWA regions of the country.

12. ROC DENTAL GROUP WELCOMES ASSISTANT Janay Robinson has joined ROC Dental Group as a dental assistant. A Lowcountry native, Robinson has worked in the healthcare industry for more than 12 years.