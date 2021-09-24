Hilton Head Hires: OCTOBER 2021

Joel Taylor has been named Market Chief Executive Officer at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare. He assumed his role effective Sept. 30. Taylor will be responsible for overseeing all strategic, operational and clinical activities for the system. Taylor joined Hilton Head Regional Healthcare in 2016 and has been with the system’s parent company, Tenet Healthcare, for 10 years.

Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Birmingham-Southern College and master’s degrees in business and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He replaces Jeremy Clark, who will assume the role of Group Chief Executive Officer, Alabama and Chief Executive Officer, Brookwood Medical Center.

2. SECOND HELPINGS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

Lili Coleman plans to retire from her position as executive director of Second Helpings on Nov. 15. She has led Second Helpings for four years. In 2018 Second Helpings was named the PGA Charity of the Year. In 2019 Coleman established the first K-12 school food rescue program on Hilton Head Island, in which students rescue cafeteria food to benefit after-school and senior programs.

“I have enjoyed a unique opportunity to grow Second Helpings with the help of over 300 volunteers, a dedicated group of food donors and agency partners, and an amazing board of directors,” said Coleman. “I am very proud of our mission and the number of families who receive food as a result of the efforts of all those involved.”

3. ROC DENTAL GROUP WELCOMES HYGIENIST

Hernan Olvera-Guerrero, RDH, has joined ROC Dental Group as its newest hygienist. Olvera-Guerrero is bilingual, which helps the practice to better serve its Spanish-speaking patients.

4. THE GREENERY NAMES BRANCH MANAGER

The Greenery Inc. promoted Darren Davis to branch manager of the Hilton Head Island residential branch. Davis has been with The Greenery for more than 12 years. Davis started his career with The Greenery in chemical services.

5. PALMETTO GOODWILL NAMES NEW CEO

Brian Itzkowitz was named new chief executive officer of Palmetto Goodwill and its affiliate, Palmetto Goodwill Services. His tenure begins Oct. 25. Itzkowitz serves as the chief member advancement officer at Goodwill Industries International (GII), a network of 156 local nonprofit Goodwill organizations across the United States and Canada. Itzkowitz has earned the GII Advocacy Leader Award and been named the Arkansas Business Nonprofit Executive of the Year. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami in international finance and marketing.

6. NAMI LOWCOUNTRY WELCOMES NEW BOARD CHAIRMAN

John DuPont III has been named new chairman of the board at nonprofit NAMI Lowcountry. DuPont has 20 years of experience in the U.S. Army and 17 years in the Special Forces community. He served more than a decade in Central and South America, with extensive participation in the Counter-Terror, Counter-Narcotics, and Combat Operations in Afghanistan and Colombia. DuPont is the director of operations at Strauss Global.

7. BLUECROSS BLUESHIELD NAMES CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Michael Mizeur has been named president and chief operating officer of BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina. In his role in the newly created position, Mizeur will be responsible for all operating areas including the BlueCross BlueShield Commercial Health Division, the Government Contracting Division, and all other corporate subsidiaries. Mizeur has a BBA from Western Michigan University and an MBA from Duke University.

8. OMEGA CONSTRUCTION WELCOMES PROJECT MANAGER

Jason Hampton has joined Omega Construction’s GA Division as a project manager. His responsibilities include pre-construction, estimating, subcontractor solicitation, purchasing, scheduling and contract administration. Hampton is a graduate of Georgia Southern University.

9. LOWCOUNTRY MANUFACTURING PLANT EXPECTS TO CREATE 78 JOBS

Evanesce, a sustainable technology innovator, announced new operations in Hampton County. The $17 million investment will create 78 new jobs, according to Gov. Henry McMaster. Founded in 2016, Evanesce “designs, develops and manufactures sustainable packaging solutions” like trays, cups and bowls that are certified compostable, affordable and American made, a news release said. The facility in Early Branch can produce “millions of PLA certified compostable straws per day.”

“South Carolina’s strong business climate and highly skilled workforce continue to attract new investment and jobs,” McMaster said.

10. VINEYARD BLUFFTON HIRES COMMUNITY RELATIONS DIRECTOR

Janaya Price has been named community relations director at Vineyard Bluffton, an assisted living and specialized memory care community. Price has more than 14 years of experience in senior healthcare.

11. SC BIZ NEWS HONORS PARKER’S

Parker’s has been named one of 20 high-growth companies in South Carolina for 2021 by SC Biz News in the Roaring Twenties large company category. The Roaring Twenties honor recognizes high-growth companies in South Carolina based on both dollar and percentage increases in revenue from 2018 to 2020.

12. MONTHLY MAGAZINE HIRES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Cathy Flory has been hired as an Account Executive at Monthy magazine. Flory was with Monthly for 8 years before she retired but realized she missed the excitement of working in sales. Flory has more than 16 years of sales experience, including commercial and residential real estate, sales for a premier local builder and at Monthly.

