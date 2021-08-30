Hilton Head Hires: SEPTEMBER 2021

Mary Briggs has assumed the role of President of the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island. She has been a member of the Club since 2001, an officer of the Board since 2018 and has chaired numerous committees. Briggs has served as a school principal and assistant superintendent of schools for the Beaufort Country School District and as the president and CEO of the Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra since she moved to the area in 1997. She currently serves as Vice President of the Lean Ensemble Theater Board of Directors.

2. COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY NAMES NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Dafina Ward and Doug Wetmore have joined the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry’s board of directors. Ward is an attorney who serves as the executive director of the Southern AIDS Coalition, based in Birmingham, Ala. She is an adjunct professor of nonprofit management and funding at USCB. Ward serves on the Community Foundation’s Grants Advisory/Community Investment Committee. Wetmore, prior to his retirement, served as executive vice president and chief financial officer for Griffon Corporation, a multinational conglomerate based in New York City. Wetmore is a member of the Finance and Investment Committee of the Community Foundation.

3. WORLD AFFAIRS COUNCIL OF HILTON HEAD WELCOMES BOARD MEMBER

Peter Cooper, a longtime Hilton Head resident, was appointed to the World Affairs Council of Hilton Head Board of Directors. His focus will be the Community Global Forum, developing programs and events that are free and open to the public. Cooper earned his undergraduate degree in international politics from Princeton and a master’s degree in education from Harvard. Cooper was a teacher of history and English at several grade levels as well as a college counselor before becoming an overseas administrator for the last 20 years as headmaster in Bogota, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

4. LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS ELECTS PRESIDENT

Hilton Head resident Nancy L. Williams has been named 2021-2023 president of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina. A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Williams has lived in South Carolina for more than 33 years and has been a member of the League since 1991. After her retirement in 2013 as executive director of Literacy Volunteers of the Lowcountry, she served as co-president of the League of Women Voters of Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Area. The League of Women Voters has more than 1,100 members and 13 local Leagues

5. GOV. MCMASTER MAKES APPOINTEE TO TCL AREA COMMISSION

Dr. Rick Toomey has been appointed to the Area Commission for the Technical College of the Lowcountry by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster. He will represent Beaufort County. Toomey has more than 32 years of public health administration and executive management experience, most recently as director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and as president and CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

6. HILTON HEAD NATIONAL NAMES GENERAL MANAGER FOR RV RESORT

Kathy Chittenden has been named general manager at Hilton Head National RV Resort. Chittenden brings more than 35 years of management experience in RV resort and hotel property operations. Recently she was general manager of the Hilton Head Island Motorcoach Resort.

7. CROSS SCHOOLS NAMES FOOTBALL COACH

Cleophus Lane has been named football coach at Cross Schools in Bluffton. He is also a strength trainer and campus security manager. Lane will oversee the high school and middle school football programs. He served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, the school said. Lane has coached football for more than 20 years.

8. THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ISLAND NAMES GM

Mike Tighe has been appointed general manager of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa. Bringing more than 30 years of experience, Tighe oversees the day-to-day operations of the resort. Tighe has held operational positions at some of the largest hotels in Marriott’s portfolio, including the New York Marriott Marquis, the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, and the Atlanta Marriott Marquis.

9. ENCOMPASS HEALTH WELCOMES BLUFFTON CEO

Wayne Boutwell has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Bluffton. He has served in healthcare for 24 years. Boutwell most recently served as the CEO of ContinueCARE Hospital in Columbia, S.C. Boutwell also was an associate administrator and later a chief operating officer at Atlanta Medical Center.

10. BJWSA PICKS NEW BOARD CHAIR

Jimmy Baker is new chairman at Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority for the fiscal year 2022. Baker has been a board member since 2010, originally serving a term for the Town of Ridgeland. Baker is a former Palmetto Electric Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations. He is a recipient of the prestigious Sergeant Jasper Award presented by the Chamber of Commerce.

11. HARDEEVILLE-BASED CONSTRUCTION COMPANY HIRES ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT

Zach Brimacomb has been hired as assistant superintendent for Savannah Hardscapes Construction at its headquarters in Hardeeville. He will manage numerous projects, order product for projects and secure an on-time delivery for the products.

12. NEW COOKING CLASSES CELEBRATE INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS

The Mansion on Forsyth Park’s 700 Kitchen Cooking School in Savannah offers a range of new themed culinary classes throughout summer and fall. Led by master-inspired culinary artist Chef Jason Winn, the cooking classes invite guests to “travel the world” through inspired menus. Each class is limited to 16 guests. For more information, visit mansion.classesbykessler.com or call

912-721-5006.