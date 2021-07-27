Hilton Head Hires: AUGUST 2021

Shannon Baltzegar has been promoted to sales manager at StoneWorks. She is the daughter of founder John Baltzegar III and one of the company’s owners. She has worked in the business officially for more than 23 years. Baltzegar is a member of Professional Women in Building Council of Hilton Head Area HBA.

2. SECOND HELPINGS WELCOMES A NEW AND RETURNING MEMBER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Andy Cook re-joins the Second Helpings board after previously serving as a board member from 2014-2019, including serving as vice president from 2017-2019. He chaired the 2017 Second Helpings’ Share the Bounty fundraiser. He is a financial advisor/vice president at Morgan Stanley on Hilton Head.

Frank Pici is a CPA who retired after serving as CFO for Monroe Energy. In addition to serving on the Friday food rescue team for Second Helpings for the past two years, he assisted in administering a HUD grant the organization received this past year. From 2014-2018, Pici was executive-in-residence and adjunct faculty member at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

3. BLUFFTON OWNERS NAMED BUDGET BLINDS TOP SALES WINNERS

Budget Blinds presented a 2021 Budget Blinds Top Sales Award to Bob and Kate Engler, owners of Budget Blinds of Hilton Head Island and Beaufort in Bluffton, for being among the brand’s top performers in annual sales in 2020. The Englers were among six Budget Blinds Top Sales Award winners who generated the most window covering and accessory sales in 2020 out of more than 900 Budget Blinds business owners in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, a news release said. Budget Blinds also has premiered its new showroom, which the company said is larger and features more product options.

4. BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF HILTON HEAD ISLAND WELCOMES BOARD MEMBER

Eric R. Thompson, a former Coca-Cola executive, has joined the board of the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island. Thompson had led finance for the Coca-Cola Company in developing markets around the world. He began his career with Price Waterhouse and Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh.

5. HOMEWARE AND KITCHENWARE SHOP OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Cassandra’s Kitchen, a retail shop that carries Ina Garten home and kitchen products, has opened in Bluffton. Owners Cassandra Schultz and Cintia Parsons formerly launched a website to sell Ina Garten products. The shop also sells hotel silver and other essentials.

6. THE GREENERY ACQUIRES COMMERCIAL LANDSCAPE COMPANY

The Greenery has acquired Amelia Island-based Martex Services Landscape Management. Martex Services will operate under the leadership of The Greenery, Inc. Martex Services began in 1973, a news release said. “We look forward to continuing to provide quality landscape services to the people and businesses of Amelia Island and Jacksonville,” said Lee Edwards, CEO of The Greenery, Inc.

7. ISLAND FAMILY MEDICINE WELCOMES ADVANCED PRACTICE NURSE

Kathryn Sams, APNP, has joined Island Family Medicine. She has been a family nurse practitioner for more than 18 years. Sams has done mission work in Honduras for 15 years.

8. BEAUFORT MEMORIAL WELCOMES PHYSICIAN

Kimberly Bean, FNP-C, has joined Beaufort Memorial at its Bluffton Primary Care practice in Okatie. An experienced board-certified family nurse practitioner, Bean has worked in a family medicine practice and with hospice and long-term care agencies locally, as well as in several nursing positions in the Spartanburg area.

9. RED CROSS NAMES NEW BOARD CHAIR

Katarina Fjording has been named board chairperson at the Red Cross of the Lowcountry. Fjording has served as the Vice Chair of the board since 2020. She has been volunteering with the Red Cross since 2001.

10. PARKER’S WELCOMES TWO TO THE TEAM

Kara S. Hardiman and Johnny Wood Jr. have joined Parker’s. They were hired to strengthen the company’s internal operations as it continues expansion plans in coastal Georgia and South Carolina, a news release said. Hardiman, who lives in Bluffton, serves as the company’s new director of learning and development. Wood Jr. is the new controller. He lives in Savannah.

11. MANSION ON FORSYTH WELCOMES FOOD AND BEVERAGE DIRECTOR

The Mansion on Forsyth Park has added Jeff DeBoissiere as the Savannah-based hotel’s new director of food and beverage. He will oversee all food and beverage operations at 700 Drayton restaurant, 700 Kitchen Cooking School and Bösendorfer Lounge. DeBoissiere brings more than a decade of experience to his position. In 2019, DeBoissiere was named Leader of the Year and Leader of the Quarter at The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa.