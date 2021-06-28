Hilton Head Hires: JULY 2021

Katie Brown has joined ROC Dental Group as its newest patient care coordinator. Originally from Colorado, Brown has lived in the Lowcountry for the past year and a half and has worked in the healthcare industry for the past four years.

2. MEMORIAL HEALTH CURTIS AND ELIZABETH ANDERSON CANCER INSTITUTE NAMES MEDICAL DIRECTOR

William Burak Jr., MD., has been named medical director at Memorial Health Curtis and Elizabeth Anderson Cancer Institute. Burak is a surgical oncologist and serves as director of breast oncology at the ACI. In his new role he will provide medical leadership and oversight for all adult cancer programs.

3. COASTAL EMPLOYMENT WELCOMES TWO EMPLOYEES

Kristen Buhl has joined Coastal Employment as a recruiter. She is an active-duty military spouse. Buhl and her family relocated to the Lowcountry from North Carolina where she worked as an HR business partner.

Lillie Powell has joined Coastal Employment as a team coordinator. She attended the University of South Carolina Beaufort where she earned a degree in hospitality management. Her background includes many levels of administration in the resort- and travel-agency industries.

4. ERICA ELLIS JOINS JOLLEY LAW GROUP

Erica Ellis has joined Jolley Law Group in its office on Hilton Head Island. Ellis joins the firm’s wills, trusts, estate planning and estate administration practice areas and will focus on drafting estate planning documents, including wills and trust. She will also help guide clients through the probate, trust and estate administration processes.

5. GROUP 3 DESIGNS ADDS NEW TEAM MEMBER

Daniel Prize has joined Group 3 Designs. Prize graduated with a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Notre Dame. At Notre Dame, Prize garnered architectural experience during his internship at Duncan G. Stroik. At Group 3 he will design a wide array of residential architecture from concept to completion. Prize will contribute in all phases from schematic design to contract bidding.

6. THE WESTIN HILTON HEAD ADDS FOOD AND BEVERAGE DIRECTOR

Marya Moore has joined The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa as its director of food and beverage. She has more than 25 years of experience working in hospitality and management. A Massachusetts native, Moore recently was executive chef and director of restaurants at Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel following her tenure at Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa.

7. THE CLUB GROUP NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

The Club Group, Ltd., announced that Chief Financial Officer Andy Sutton has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of the property management firm. Sutton began as the Hilton Head-based firm’s Controller in 2009, becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2017. The Club Group was founded in 1986 by Mark King. The firm has been connected with Sea Pines for over 32 years, since hired by Prudential-Bache/Fogelman to manage its Harbour Town properties, including the Harbour Town Yacht Club and the Slip Owners Association of the Yacht Basin.

8. HILTON HEAD PREP NAMES FIRST ALUMNUS ELECTED BOARD CHAIR

Sam Bauer, class of 1984, is the first alumnus elected chairman of the board of trustees at Hilton Head Preparatory School. Bauer joined the board in 2018 as the first alumnus elected to the board. He has also served on the marketing committee. He has served as President of the Beaufort County Bar Association and of the South Carolina Criminal Defense Lawyers Association.

9. BEAUFORT COUNTY NAMES HEAD OF HUMAN RESOURCES

Scott Marshall has been named director of human resources for Beaufort County. He will start in his new role July 6, a news release said. Marshall was formerly interim town manager for the town of Bluffton and was deputy town manager of Bluffton from December 2015 to January 2021.

10. RESURRECTION CHRISTIAN CHURCH WELCOMES PASTOR

Timothy Hayes has joined Resurrection Christian Community Church as its lead pastor. Hayes is a 2003 graduate of Liberty University. He joins the church with his wife, Heather, and their children from Encounter Church in Arnold, Missouri, where he has served since 2015.

11. BEAUFORT MEMORIAL ADDS PHYSICIAN

Dr. Robyn Odzark joined Beaufort Memorial’s Express Care & Occupational Health walk-in care practice in Okatie. She joined the hospital’s medical staff in 2019 as part of its Bluffton Primary Care team.