Hilton Head Hires: MAY 2021

Ken Thomas has been promoted to chief of operations at The Greenery. During his 30-year career, Thomas has owned and operated three landscape companies including Scapes Group in Atlanta.

Thomas has worked with The Greenery since 2016 as an advisor, consultant, trainer and most recently as VP of Maintenance Operations.

2. HHI-BLUFFTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WELCOMES CONTENT MANAGER AND MEMBERSHIP EXECUTIVE

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce has added Lilly Strickland as new visual content manager and Shelby Wielgus as membership executive. Strickland will oversee the organization’s in-house recording studio and produce visual content for its communication channels. Strickland graduated from the University of South Carolina.

Wielgus will be part of the membership team’s efforts to deliver benefits to chamber members. A native of Colorado, Wielgus is a graduate of Elon University and was previously an intern at the chamber.

3. SONESTA RESORT HILTON HEAD ISLAND NAMES NEW GENERAL MANAGER

Adriaan Radder has been named general manager at Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island. Most recently, Radder was general manager for Mandarin Oriental in Washington D.C. His experience in hospitality and luxury hotels spans more than 30 years. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in International Hospitality Management from Florida International University.

4. HARVEST HOPE FOOD NAMES CEO

Erinn Rowe has been named chief executive officer of Harvest Hope Food Bank. Rowe is a Midlands banker and former Harvest Hope Board chairwoman. The nonprofit Harvest Hope Food Bank serves people in need in 20 counties across South Carolina.

5. HOPEFUL HORIZONS OPENS NEW OFFICE

Walterboro in Colleton County is home to Hopeful Horizon’s new office. The office will assist victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault with information, advocacy, therapy and other critical services. The location was made possible through the Coastal Community Foundation’s Catalyst Grant.

6. BEAUFORT COUNTY NAMES NEW LIBRARY DIRECTOR

Amanda Brewer Dickman has been named as new library director by the Beaufort County Library Board of Trustees. Dickman has been with Beaufort County Library since 2007 and most recently served as the deputy director for the library system. She was selected by the Public Library Association to participate in American Library Association’s Emerging Leaders mentorship program and was awarded Beaufort County Librarian of the Year in 2016.

7. SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB WELCOMES ASSISTANT TENNIS AND PICKLEBALL PRO

Graeme Joffe has been hired by Sea Pines Country Club as its new assistant tennis and pickleball professional. Joffe will assist director of tennis Matt Wuller and tennis professionals Eddie Goodson and Dave Gleason with a variety of operational and instructional facets. Joffe was a CNN international sports anchor and an investigative sports journalist in his native city of Johannesburg, South Africa.

8. GOOGLE INVESTING $500 MILLION IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Google announced plans to invest $7 billion to create new jobs nationwide and invest $500 million in South Carolina, expanding its data center in Berkeley County. Google established operations in South Carolina in 2007, and the expansion brings the company’s investment in the state to $2.9 billion. Google said it has created more than 800 jobs in the state.

9. DHEC ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR

Brannon Traxler, M.D., MPH, has been named as the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s Director of Public Health. A native of Greenville, S.C., Dr. Traxler most recently served as interim director of Public Health for the agency. Dr. Traxler earned her medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and her Master of Public Health degree from George Washington University.

10. S.C. PRESS ASSOCIATION NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Don Kausler Jr., regional editor of the Morning News in Florence, has been elected president of the S.C. Press Association, according to the SCPA. Kausler was a sports reporter and/or sports editor at the Milwaukee Sentinel, The Birmingham (Ala.) News, the Columbia (Mo.) Daily Tribune and the Birmingham (Ala.) Post-Herald. He was the managing editor and editor at the Independent-Mail in Anderson, S.C. He has been the regional editor of the Morning News in Florence since 2013.

11. THE LANDINGS WELCOMES HUMAN RESOURCES DIRECTOR

Theresa Dileo has been named to head the human resources department at The Landings Club in Savannah. Dileo, who began her career at The Hilton Riverside in New Orleans as human resource director, recently was vice president of HR at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club in Colorado Springs.