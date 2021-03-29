Hilton Head Hires: APRIL 2021

Jeff Dekruif has joined the Berkeley Hall team as assistant general manager and chief financial officer. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the golf resort and country club industries. Most recently, Dekruif served as the CFO and assistant general manager for Blackhawk Country Club in Danville, Calif.

2. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP WELCOMES FOUR TO THE TEAM

Brooke Hasselwander, Isabella Possinger, Aimee Rusch and Amelia Sauter have joined J. Banks Design Group. Hasselwander and Possinger are residential design assistants. Hasselwander has three years of independent design experience. Possinger was previously the procurement/fulfillment manager for Salacia Salts.

Rusch, executive assistant, relocated to the Lowcountry from Columbus, Ga., where she worked at Hinson Galleries. Sauter joins the company as commercial design assistant. Prior to coming to J. Banks, Sauter was a commercial design intern for MCG Explore Design in Alaska.

3. ST. HELENA ISLAND VOLUNTEER JOINS SECOND HELPINGS BOARD

Mike Chambers is the newest member selected for the Second Helpings Board of Directors. Chambers, a Second Helpings volunteer coordinator for Dataw Island, joins the board after five years as a truck volunteer. He has coordinated Dataw Island truck volunteers for Second Helpings for more than two years.

4. HOPEFUL HORIZONS ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Hopeful Horizons has named new members to its Board of Directors: Michelle Elliott, Realtor, Weichert Realtors; Tom Faas, CPA, BDO Seidman; Pamela Steele, Hilton Head Island Elementary School; and Sally McAlister, retired health scientist. The board officers are Chairperson Meredith Bannon, Esq., The Bannon Group; Chair-Elect Jim Rumer; Treasurer Sandi Atkins and Secretary Jennifer Moneagle.

5. HORIZON HOME INSPECTORS DESIGNATED AS CERTIFIED MASTER INSPECTORS

Tom Hanlon of Horizon Home Inspectors has achieved the status of Certified Master Inspectors as designated by the Master Inspector Certification Board. Hanlon has been a professional home inspector in Beaufort County since 2018 with Horizon Home Inspectors.

6. ROC DENTAL WELCOMES DENTAL HYGIENIST

Amber Linaburg has joined ROC Dental Group as a dental hygienist. She has practiced dental hygiene for nine years and recently moved to the Lowcountry from West Virginia.

7. UNITED WAY RECOGNIZES VICE PRESIDENT OF EDUCATION IMPACT

Bethany Marcinkowski, the United Way of the Lowcountry’s Vice President of Education Impact, was honored for 20 years in the organization. She leads the Early Grade Reading Initiative. Marcinkowski has also been involved in the Catholic HEART Workcamp program for the past two decades.

8. HIGH TIDE RESTORATION AND CLEANING CELEBRATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY

Family-owned High Tide Restoration and Cleaning is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Ryan Moore started the business as a carpet-cleaning company in 2001. It grew to offer other services, including water, fire and smoke restoration, mold mitigation, and air duct and dryer vent cleaning. The business has more than 25 employees.

9. HHI COMPUTER CLUB OFFERS COVID-19 VACCINE ASSISTANCE

Hilton Head Island Computer Club’s office is closed, but it provides vaccination appointment assistance over the phone. To schedule a phone session with a volunteer, send a request to vaccineapt@hhicc.org or call 843-842-4475. HHI Computer Club recently teamed with Hilton Head Regional Healthcare to conducted three in-person events for those who needed help registering for COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

10. PARKINSON’S DISEASE FITNESS PROGRAM LAUNCHES

Your Active Life on Hilton Head Island has started a Parkinson’s Disease fitness program with OhioHealth’s Delay the Disease — a leading Parkinson’s Disease exercise program. The program improves the physical, mental, and emotional realities of PD patients, a news release said. OhioHealth Delay the Disease helps improve mobility, handwriting and speech volume.

11. THE GREENERY NAMES BUSINESS DIRECTOR

Melissa Brock has been promoted to director of business development at The Greenery. Brock will be responsible for overseeing the business development team. She has been with The Greenery for 10 years. Areas The Greenery serves include Hilton Head Island, Bluffton, Beaufort and Savannah.

12. COASTAL CARE PARTNERS WELCOMES FINANCE DIRECTOR

Bernadette Bryant has been named director of finance at Coastal Care Partners, which serves Savannah, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Bryant will contribute to strategic business development, planning and growth.