Hilton Head Hires: FEBRUARY 2021

New officers and a new board member assumed leadership roles for nonprofit Second Helpings. Margaret (Peg) Marty, a retired consumer banking executive who lives on Dataw Island, is board president. The officers for 2021 are Mary Ann Bell, Vice President (Indigo Run); Anthony Berkant,

CFO (Port Royal Plantation); Ted Stevenson, Treasurer (Sun City); Jo Pender, Secretary and Past President (Sea Pines); and Margaret (Peg) Marty, President.

Audrey H. Williams, an Estill resident, is a new board member. Hampton County is one of the three counties served by Second Helpings. Other board members are Larry Landry, Hilton Head; Charles Russ, Bluffton; Latoya Robinson, Varnville (Hampton County); Joe O’Hayer, Sun City; and John Franklin, Bluffton.

2. LOWCOUNTRY FOOD BANK NAMES PRESIDENT AND CEO

Nick Osborne has been hired as the Lowcountry Food Bank’s new president and CEO. He has 30 years of experience as a leader in international development and humanitarian operations within the nonprofit sector. The LCFB’s mission is to lead the fight against hunger in the 10 coastal counties of South Carolina. “I am honored and excited to join the dedicated team at the Lowcountry Food Bank at such a critical time, when so many people across the coastal communities of South Carolina continue to go hungry every day,” said Osborne. “I look forward to working with the Lowcountry Food Bank’s many partners who, together, remain committed to the equitable access of healthy food for all.”

3. SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB NAMES DIRECTOR OF GOLF

James Swift has been named director of golf at Sea Pines Country Club. Originally from West Palm Beach, Fla., Swift has had a 25-year golf career spanning three states and a handful of prestigious clubs. He joins Sea Pines Country Club from Belfair in Bluffton, where he was the director of golf for nearly a decade. Swift graduated from Queens University of Charlotte. Prior to his time at Belfair, he was the director of golf at The Santaluz Club in San Diego for seven years and the Club at Longview in Charlotte for four years.

4. COASTAL CARE PARTNERS ADDS RN CARE MANAGER

Anna Dove has joined Coastal Care Partners as RN Care Manager. She has 23 years of nursing experience and will focus on her patients’ care and creating a smooth transition between different treatments and stages of care. Coastal Care Partners serves Savannah, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island.

5. BLUFFTON GOLF PRO NAMED AMONG COUNTRY’S BEST

David La Pour, golf pro at Colleton River Club in Bluffton, was named a 2020 Top 50 Golf Coach by Operation 36, a golf player development program. The Operation 36 Top 50 Golf Coach uses quantitative measures to determine who is making the biggest impact on golf through their program.

6. VIRTUAL PET SHOP OPENS IN LOWCOUNTRY

Sun Dog, a virtual Lowcountry pet boutique that caters to pets, opened in January. Owned by Tina and Dave Kelsey, Sun Dog features unique custom collars, leashes and hand-dyed cotton rope leashes for pets. Custom jewelry sets, earrings, key charms, pastel-patterned keychain wristlets and acrylic pawprint keychains are available.

7. BLUESTONE APARTMENTS ANNOUNCES COMMUNITY MANAGER PROMOTION

Abby White was promoted to community manager of The Bluestone Apartments in Bluffton. Continental Realty Corporation, a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company, made the announcement. The Bluestone Apartments is a 360-unit multifamily community. White will lead leasing and property management operations.

8. HILTON HEAD HOTEL EARNS HIGH DESIGNATION

Palmera Inn and Suites on Hilton Head Island was designated a Three Diamond property by AAA. A Three Diamond designation means the hotel has comprehensive amenities, style and comfort level, according to a news release.

9. HARDEEVILLE HIRES REC CENTER MANAGER

Hugo Montenegro has been named the city of Hardeeville’s recreation center manager. Hardeeville expects to open its new recreation center later this year. Montenegro has 21 years of experience in park and recreation community services. He earned a degree from Georgia Southern University in 1999 with an emphasis in recreation administration. The $8.5 million recreation center is planned to open in the spring or winter.

10. CONSERVATION VOTERS APPOINT THREE TO ITS BOARD

Bruce Cole, Willie Morgan and Mark Robertson were appointed to the Conservation Voters of South Carolina’s board of directors. Cole is managing director of Palmetto Realty Advisors; Morgan is the South Carolina state manager for the Southeast Rural Community Assistance Project; and Robertson recently retired from conservation work, having worked for The Nature Conservancy for 34 years as the founding director of the Florida Keys Initiative and 21 years as South Carolina state director.