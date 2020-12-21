Hilton Head Hires: JANUARY 2021

Lisa Hodge has joined Community Foundation of the Lowcountry as a program associate. Hodge will support grant and scholarship applicants; serve as liaison to giving circles, nonprofit agencies and scholarship funds; perform general accounting functions and work in various data management platforms.

Hodge had served as credit manager for The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa for 24 years. Originally from Philadelphia, Hodge graduated from Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania with a B.S. in business administration. She moved to the Lowcountry in 1996 and lives in Bluffton with her husband and son.

2. CITY OF BEAUFORT WELCOMES NEW MAYOR

Stephen Murray was sworn in as mayor of the city of Beaufort at City Council’s regular meeting on Dec. 8. Murray has served on City Council since 2014 and was founding chairman and is a board member of the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation. The meeting also honored outgoing mayor Billy Keyserling, who has served the position for 12 years, and did not seek re-election last year.

3. EDWARD JONES FINANCIAL ADVISOR EARNS TOP DESIGNATION

Financial advisor Amy Covington of Edward Jones on Hilton Head Island has achieved the professional designation of Accredited Asset Management Specialist.

Covington successfully completed the Accredited Asset Management Specialist, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based College for Financial Planning. Those who complete the program, pass a final exam, and sign a code of ethics and disclosure form earn the AAMS designation.

This advanced training offers investment professionals the hands-on information needed to provide comprehensive financial services. Study topics include understanding the asset management process and understanding asset allocation and strategies.

4. BERNARD WILLIAMS & COMPANY NAMES CHAIRMAN FOR SBAC

Brett Goodwin, vice president of Commercial Lines at Bernard Williams & Company, has been named board chairman for the Small Business Assistance Corporation. He has been a SBAC volunteer since 2013. The Savannah SBAC provides loans and technical assistance for new and existing businesses in Southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry.

5. CABRETTA CAPITAL HIRES SENIOR VP OF TAX CREDIT INVESTMENTS

Peter J. A. Rourk has joined Savannah-based Cabretta Capital as senior vice president of institutional tax credit investments. Rourk will focus on the development and maintenance of institutional investors looking for opportunities to impact communities.

6. BUSINESS ADVISORY FIRM ADDS STAFF ACCOUNTANT

Drew Butterfield has joined Charleston-based Jarrard, Nowell & Russell, LLC, as staff accountant in the accounting and business advisory firm’s downtown Charleston office. Butterfield will prepare tax returns, review financial statements, and perform monthly bookkeeping duties.

7. MONTHLY MAGAZINE HIRES TWO

Hilton Head Monthly and Bluffton Monthly added two to their team.

Madison Elrod, a designer and artist from Montgomery, Ala., joins Monthly as a photographer and graphic designer. She graduated in 2019 from Auburn University with a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design and a minor in business.

Kevin Paige joins the staff as an account executive. Paige, a Bluffton resident, has a degree in business administration and marketing from University of South Carolina Beaufort (2014) and an associate of arts degree in business from Coker College (2012).

Paige has five years experience in sales. He is a Bluffton High School graduate.