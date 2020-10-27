Hilton Head Hires: NOVEMBER 2020

James Dismond has been named director of development at Hospice Care of the Lowcountry. Originally from Tompkinsville, Ky., he attended Berea College and Marshall University.

Dismond serves as president of the Hardeeville BNI Chapter, president of the Bluffton Young Professionals, Bluffton Chamber Ambassador, Beaufort Regional Chamber Ambassador and chairman of the Bluffton Golden Oyster Awards.

2. THE GREENERY NAMES BRANCH MANAGER

The Greenery has promoted Stuart Grant to branch manager for its Palmetto Bluff operations. Grant has worked for The Greenery, Inc. since 2003, with roles including account manager, operations manager, and business developer. He graduated from Spartanburg Tech with a degree in horticulture in 1997 and graduated from Clemson University with a major in resource management and a minor in horticulture.

3. KEN THOMAS NAMED THE GREENERY’S VICE PRESIDENT OF OPERATIONS

During a 30-year career, Ken Thomas, The Greenery’s new vice president of operations, has owned and operated three landscape companies, including Scapes Group in Atlanta.

He is a longstanding member of NALP/ACLA and past president of the Metro Atlanta Landscape and Turf Association.

4. HORIZON REHABILITATION & SPORTS MEDICINE ANNOUNCES 2 HIRES

Libby Benedict and Vinita Mahajan have joined Horizon Rehabilitation & Sports Medicine. Benedict is the new director of marketing. She has a background in marketing, human resources management, fitness, and sales.

Mahajan has been hired as a licensed occupational therapist and certified hand therapist. She’s worked with hand, neuro, and plastic surgeons for more than 15 years.

5. BEAUFORT MEMORIAL HEART SPECIALISTS WELCOMES CARDIOLOGIST

Dr. Stephen Fedec has joined Beaufort Memorial Heart Specialists in Bluffton and Beaufort. Dr. Fedec brings more than three decades of experience, and is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiology and interventional cardiology. His office will be in the hospital’s new Okatie Medical Pavilion.

6. RIVERSIDE WOMEN’S CARE WELCOMES DOCTORS

Hilton Head Regional Physician Network welcomes Deana Harmon, DO, FACOOG and Brooke Gaspari, MD, to Riverside Women’s Care. Harmon is da Vinci robotics certified and performs minimally invasive gynecological surgery. Dr. Harmon is a member of the member of the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.

Gaspari earned her medical degree at Sidney Kimmel Medical College in Philadelphia, Pa. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa.

7. SMARTMARKETING COMMUNICATIONS HIRES CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Kaziah S. Howard has joined Bluffton-based SmartMarketing Communications as its creative director. Howard previously served as the director of marketing and brand strategy for the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce. As creative director, she will serve as project manager on all marketing, design, advertising, and branding projects for clients.

8. COASTAL CARE PARTNERS WELCOMES NURSE CARE MANAGER

Victoria Waters has joined Coastal Care Partners as a nurse care manager. Waters has experience as an emergency room nurse and has worked with some of the best nurses and doctors in the Savannah area.

9. ROC DENTAL GROUP WELCOMES PATIENT CARE COORDINATOR

Caroline Klepchick has joined ROC Dental Group as a patient care coordinator. Klepchick has worked in healthcare in the Lowcountry for more than 15 years.

10. MEMORIAL HEALTH WELCOMES 3 DOCTORS

Amelia Bostwick, MD, and Kristen Snipes, MD, both OB/GYNs, have joined Memorial Health University Physicians. Bostwick will provide safe, high-quality obstetrics and gynecology care for women in the Savannah area. Snipes, MD, will bring personalized care for women of all ages in the Bluffton area.

Anne Saladyga, MD, a board-certified general surgeon who is fellowship training in breast surgical oncology, has joined its Memorial Health University Physicians breast care practice. Dr. Saladyga is an expert in providing evaluation and treatment of breast disease in women and men of any age, a news release said.