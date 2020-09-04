Hilton Head Hires: SEPTEMBER 2020

Adam Kushner has been named general manager and chief operating officer of Berkeley Hall Club in Bluffton. Kushner previously served as interim general manager/COO since April. He joined Berkeley Hall Club in 2015 as its golf director. Kushner partnered with the USGA to bring the U.S. Women’s Mid- Amateur Championship to Berkeley Hall Club in September of 2021.

MONARCH ROOFING NAMES COMMERCIAL PROJECT MANAGER

Doug Sheeran has been named commercial project manager at Monarch Roofing. Sheeran is a 25-year sales veteran in the hospitality industry. He most recently worked for the hotel brand Sonesta. Sheeran is a graduate of Penn State University and has lived on Hilton Head Island since 1989.

DISINFECTION SERVICES OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Purifly Disinfection Services, with state-of-the-art electrostatic spraying and HVAC purification systems, has opened in Bluffton. Purifly provides disinfection to different types of spaces, including schools, childcare centers, restaurants, real estate property, retail, aircraft fleets, medical facilities, according to a new release.

LUX ADDS WARE TO AESTHETICIAN TEAM

Jessica Ware has been named a new aesthetician at LUX Medical Spa. Ware earned her degree in fashion merchandising at the University of South Carolina and built a career in visual merchandising. She joined the LUX team in November of 2019, and became a licensed esthetician in February.

TCL NAMES AREA COMMISSIONERS, OFFICERS

The Technical College of the Lowcountry Commission elected Dr. William Small as chairperson. Small represents Hampton County. Bill Bootle (Beaufort County) was reelected vice chair and Sheree Darien (Jasper County) was reelected secretary/treasurer. David Smalls (Colleton County), continues to serve on the commission. Three Area Commissioners were recently appointed by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster: James Boozer (Beaufort County); Randy Dolyniuk (Beaufort County); and Heath Duncan (Beaufort County).

HUB CAROLINA ADDS COMMERCIAL ADVISOR

Farrah Snow has been named HUB Carolina’s commercial advisor. Snow joins the team from HUB’s Oklahoma City office. Snow and her family relocated to Hilton Head last fall.

BARBERS OF THE LOWCOUNTRY OPENS NEW BEAUFORT SHOP

Barbers of the Lowcountry has opened a new Beaufort location at Suite 112 of the Beaufort Town Center on Boundary Street. The shop will have hours Monday-Saturday. Appointments accepted online or by phone. Walkins welcome. To adhere to pandemic regulations, the shop’s barbers wear masks, and only four barbers work at any given time. Seating in the waiting room is limited.

$375 MILLION PLANT RIVERSIDE DISTRICT DEBUTS IN SAVANNAH

The Kessler Collection’s Plant Riverside District opened in Savannah. The $375 million project expanded the city’s riverfront to a 4.5-acre waterfront hospitality and entertainment destination, anchored by the 419- room JW Marriott Savannah hotel. The development features more than a dozen restaurants and lounges. The quarter-mile extension of new river walk offers open-air riverfront dining. Visitors also have access to an art gallery, and riverfront park honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Phase II is set to be unveiled this fall with upscale restaurants and bars. Phase III of the project is planned for Spring 2021 with a mixed-use hotel building in the complex dubbed The Atlantic, themed around maritime details.

BEAUFORT MEMORIAL MAY RIVER PRIMARY CARE WELCOMES FAMILY MEDICINE DOCTOR

Board-certified family medicine physician Brad Kelly, D.O. has joined Beaufort Memorial May River Primary Care. A member of the Beaufort Memorial medical staff since 2016, Dr. Kelly has been practicing at the hospital’s Harrison Peeples Health Care Center in Hampton County for the past four years. The Kentucky native holds a degree in biology from the University of Kentucky and completed his medical degree at the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine.

SEARCH FOR HILTON HEAD TOWN MANAGER UNDERWAY

The search has begun for Hilton Head’s next town manager. Current town manager Steve Riley recently announced his plan to retire at the end of the year. Town Council is working with an executive search firm, Colin Baenziger and Associates, to conduct its search, according to the town. To learn more, including the expected timeline, visit a page on the town’s website dedicated to the process (hiltonheadislandsc.gov/ TownManager/).

BEAUFORT DIGITAL CORRIDOR HIRES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Nicie Phillips has been named the new executive director of the Beaufort Digital Corridor. Phillips moved to Beaufort from Medford, Ore., where she was dean of students at Pacific Bible College. She also has experience in the private sector working for DuPont Pharma and other companies.