Hilton Head Hires: AUGUST 2020

Jackie Estes has been hired as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ executive vice president of operations. Estes has been in real estate since 1983, with extensive experience in real estate owned/corporate properties.

VOLUNTEERS IN MEDICINE HIRES PATIENT CARE DIRECTOR

Jennifer Gatlin, RN, BSN, MHA, has been hired as the new director of patient care at Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island. Gatlin most recently was the facility’s director of acute care services. She replaces Julie Copp, who retired after 17 years in the position.

HIGH TIDE RESTORATION AND CLEANING NAMES VP

Chris Wells has been named vice president of High Tide Restoration and Cleaning. Wells was most recently the director of operations at Uniform Work & Sport. He has lived in the Lowcountry since 1997. Wells is the head baseball coach at Hilton Head Prep.

TWO NEW COORDINATORS JOIN SECOND HELPINGS

Angela Ziuraitis and Paula Fanelly have joined the team at Second Helpings. Ziuraitis is the new North of the Broad Coordinator for Beaufort and the Sea Islands. She holds a Ziuraitis Stuckarts Laugen bachelor’s degree in organizational management and is working on a master’s degree in project management.

Her experience includes serving as a supply management specialist and distribution manager.

Fanelly is the South of the Broad Coordinator for Bluffton/Hilton Head. She is a longtime volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, past president of Women in Networking, and a volunteer therapist with a women’s shelter.

HILTON HEAD INVESTMENT ADVISORS JOIN CETERA NETWORKS

Hilton Head-based Atlantic Investment Advisory Group, led by father and son Marc and Creighton Stuckart, has joined the Summit Financial Networks Region of Cetera Advisor Networks, supporting more than $137 million in assets.

The firm joined Cetera’s Summit Financial Networks Region to focus on growth, recruiting, enhanced service and operational excellence, a news release said.

Both Stuckarts are former U.S. Marines. “Cetera offers us a strong path to growth, with an ability to focus on our unique needs and opportunities while providing the scale and resources of a large organization,” said managing partner Marc Stuckart.

CROSS SCHOOLS NAMES NEW HEAD OF SCHOOL

Peter Laugen has been named head of school at Cross Schools in Bluffton. The board of trustees said it selected Laugen from a pool of 33 applicants.

He joins the school from The Woodlands Christian Academy, a college preparatory school of 625 students outside of Houston, Texas. Laugen has 20 years of experience as a high school coach.