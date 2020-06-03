Hilton Head Hires: JUNE 2020

Court Atkins Group has renovated and relocated to the former Red Fish Restaurant building in Bluffton. James Atkins said the main goal was to get the firm’s entire team at one location.

The space at 32 Bruin Rd. includes garage doors that open to a partially covered deck and open-air fireplace. The 6,200-square-foot building includes an interior design resource center, an interior design display gallery, a kitchen-break room and smaller conference spaces. Originally built in 1990, the offices first opened as the Bluffton Post Office. The space later became Myrtle’s Restaurant and then Red Fish.

HORIZON HOMES INSPECTORS ADDS TEAM MEMBER

Michael Kennedy has joined Horizon Home Inspectors as the fifth member of its team.

Kennedy, formerly of Kennedy Home Inspections, is a South Carolina native who moved to the Lowcountry 2014. He spent five years in the retail home improvement business while building his home inspection clientele in Lowcountry.

KBRS WELCOMES LOGISTICS MANAGER

Joe Haddad has joined KBRS as a logistics manager. He will oversee all local market activity for the Hardeeville-based company and sell its leak-free custom shower systems for residential and commercial use. Haddad has more than 25 years of sales, account management and business development experience. He spent more than 20 years in leadership roles at W.W. Grainger, Inc. of Savannah.

LOWCOUNTRY DOCTOR NAMED TO ONCOLOGY REVIEW PANEL

Dr. Gary Thomas has been named to the content review panel for the American Society of Clinical Oncology website (cancer.net) pertaining to Hodgkin’s lymphoma and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Thomas is the medical director of South Carolina Cancer Specialists with offices on Hilton Head Island and in Bluffton.

The website is a resource for patients and families to help their understanding of the diagnosis and treatment and supportive care options.

HILTON HEAD REGIONAL HEALTHCARE WELCOMES CARDIOVASCULAR SPECIALISTS

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare has added Drs. Jay Kalan, Jonathan MacCabe, J. Calvin Sharp, and Douglas Westveer as cardiovascular specialists.

Dr. Kalan earned his medical degree at Virginia Commonwealth University and completed an Interventional Cardiology fellowship at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. MacCabe earned his medical degree at the University of Tennessee and completed fellowships at Tulane University and Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Sharp earned his medical degree and completed a cardiology fellowship at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Westveer earned his medical degree at Michigan State University and completed a Cardiology Electrophysiology fellowship at the University of Illinois.

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hilton Head Regional Habitat for Humanity has named Brenda Dooley as its executive director, effective July 1. She will succeed Patricia Wirth who is retiring after almost 20 years with the affiliate.

Since 2015, Dooley has served as the affiliate’s assistant executive director. For nine years she had worked as executive director of the LowCountry Habitat for Humanity in Beaufort. She serves on the board of directors of the South Carolina Association of Habitat Affiliates, the Rotary Club of Hilton Head Island and the Hilton Head Area Home Builders Association.

PEP HIRES SENIOR DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT

Programs for Exceptional People has named Nancy Sulek as its senior director of development. Sulek will oversee all fundraising, event planning and grant writing. Prior to joining PEP, Sulek served as Development Officer at Volunteers in Medicine HHI and was senior account manager for WellTrackOne.

SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB HAILED FOR CLUBHOUSE DESIGN

Sea Pines Country Club was recognized by Club Management Magazine for its “state-of-the-art clubhouse” design. Sea Pines was selected due to its “Vision 2020” long-range plan, relationship to its location, and overall integration with the natural Lowcountry environment. The magazine highlighted the club’s fitness center, expansive pool deck, Blue Heron Pub & Grille and its marshview gathering area which has a firepit and bocce court. Grady L. Woods Architects led the architectural design of phases one and two of the clubhouse reimagination.

MEDICAL NUTRITION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY HOSTING VIRTUAL COUNSELING

Medical Nutrition of the Lowcountry is accepting clients for virtual nutrition counseling. Owner Courtney Collett MS, RD, LD is a registered dietitian in South Carolina and Georgia and has a master’s degree specializing in medical dietetics and allied medicine. She works with patients whose goals are to treat or prevent hypertension, obesity, heart disease, cancer, renal disease, GI disorders and other issues, and to promote overall healthy lifestyles. For more information, visit www.medicalnutritionsc.com.

CROSSROADS FINANCIAL DIRECTORS ATTEND EDUCATIONAL FORUM

Crossroads Financial Group’s managing director Bill Brady and Shane Russell, executive vice president and director of operations, recently attended an investment educational forum in Chicago hosted by First Trust Portfolios.

COASTAL CARE PARTNERS EXPANDS INTO BEAUFORT COUNTY

Coastal Care Partners in Savannah, a registered-nurse-managed aging services company, has expanded its service area to include Bluffton and Hilton Head Island. Bailey Reagan is its nurse care manager. Previously, Reagan worked at Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s post-anesthesia care unit in Beaufort and Memorial Health’s neuroscience intensive care unit in Savannah.