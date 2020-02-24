Hilton Head Hires: MARCH 2020

Hilton Head Health will welcome an 18,000-square-foot Sweetgrass Inn by the end of 2020. The inn will include 30 guest rooms, a game room and theater room. Hilton Head Health visitors will now have the opportunity to stay on-site at the weight loss and wellness resort. Hilton Head Health has also launched H3 On Demand, an all-inclusive digital program that combines fitness, recipes and education videos in one platform. For more information, go to www.h3ondemand.com .

BJVIM APPOINTS NEW MEDICAL DIRECTOR

Dr. Kathleen Casey has been appointed as the new medical director for Bluffton- Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine Clinic. Previously, Casey worked for 32 years at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center. She joined Bluffton-Jasper Volunteers in Medicine in April 2019, after moving to the Bluffton area with her husband. The clinic’s current director, Dr. Ronald E. Smith, is stepping down after five years.

PARKER’S HIRES FINANCIAL PLANNING ANALYST

John Rhine has been hired as a financial planning and analysis analyst for Parker’s convenience stores. In his new position, Rhine blends traditional financial reporting and analysis practices with business intelligence technology and develops data-driven financial forecast models. Before joining Parker’s, he served as a financial analyst at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. He lives in Rincon.

SONESTA RESORT NAMES FINANCE DIRECTOR

Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island has named Peter Conboy as its new director of finance. He was previously the director of finance for Wild Dunes Resort on Isle of Palms.

BARBERS OF THE LOWCOUNTRY PROMOTES ONE

Patrick “Paddy” Myers has been promoted to senior barber at Barbers of the Lowcountry. Myers is a Spartanburg native who has worked at the Bluffton barbershop for the past three years. As a senior barber, Myers will take on a larger managerial role and will be tasked with helping the barbershop’s associate and intermediate barbers advance their skills.

PALMETTO DUNES RESORT PROMOTES COO

Brad Marra has been promoted to chief operating officer at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort. Previously, Marra served as vice president of resort operations for Greenwood. He has been with the company for 15 years. In his new role, he will be responsible for all Greenwood’s resort operations at Palmetto Dunes and Shelter Cove Marina.

PROFESSIONAL PICKLEBALL REGISTRY WELCOMES COORDINATOR

Noa Geyne will join the team at Professional Pickleball Registry as a member services coordinator. In her new role, Geyne will support all aspects of the organization’s fast-growing membership. She is a Tennessee native who recently moved to Hilton Head Island.

CHILDRESS EARNS HUB INTERNATIONAL PROMOTION

Kelly Childress was promoted to quality lead manager of HUB International Insurance for both the Bluffton and Hilton Head offices. She has been with the company for 14 years.

CAZORLA JOINS BEAUFORT DERMATOLOGY

Pinnacle Medical Group has added Dr. Sarah Cazorla to the group’s Beaufort Dermatology location. Cazorla specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgeries including breast reconstruction, “mommy makeovers,” Botox and fillers with an emphasis on a natural aesthetic. She completed a residency program at Texas Tech Health Science Center and a plastic surgery fellowship at the University of Virginia Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. Cazorla has practiced medicine since 2011.