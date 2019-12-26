Hilton Head Hires: JANUARY 2020

Jones will serve as a donor services associate, providing relationship management services for donors and fund groups. Previously, she served as the assistant executive director for Bluffton Self Help for eight years.

Julie Jones, Jennifer Phillips and Mary Wright have joined the team at Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

Phillips will serve as a communications specialist, managing social media communication, electronic marketing communication and event planning. Phillips recently relocated to the area from North Carolina, where she was a self-employed content creator and manager.

As a program associate, Wright will work with nonprofit agencies as they apply for competitive grants, create profiles in The Giving Marketplace online platform, serve as the liaison for the foundation’s Women in Philanthropy giving circle and nonprofit agencies. She recently relocated from the Midlands, where she was executive director of the Midlands Education and Business Alliance.

9ROUND BLUFFTON COMING TO BERKELEY PLACE

The boxing gym franchise 9Round will soon open a new location in Bluffton off Buckwalter Parkway across from Berkeley Place. 9Round is the world’s largest and fastest-growing kickboxing franchise, a news release from the company states. The company focuses on on-site training and programs that can be completed in a half hour, the release states.For more information, go to www.9round.com.

PALMETTO DUNES GOLF DIRECTOR EARNS TOP HONORS

Doug Weaver, director of instruction at Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort, is now ranked among the best golf teachers in South Carolina by Golf Digest Magazine. Weaver was inducted into the Lowcountry Golf Hall of Fame in 2017 and has previously been named Hilton Head Island’s PGA Teacher of the Year. He was recently named the 2019 Player of the Year for the CPGA’s Lowcountry area.

CRYOTHERAPY CENTER NOW OPEN

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy is now open on Hilton Head Island. It offers cryotherapy, body sculpting, IV drips, hyperbaric chamber therapy, red light therapy, infrared sauna, compression therapy, micronutrient testing and Stretch Base. The company states that these therapies can help with alleviating aches and pains, fighting colds, curing hangovers and body sculpting. For more information, go to www.restore.com.

NEW MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING OFFICE OPENS

Starting Jan. 20, the new Island Counseling Associates will accept new clients. Owner Donna L. Farrell, LPCA, received her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling from Regent University. She has previous experience working with adults and children in group and individual counseling settings and plans to focus her new practice on adults and high school-age teens. For more information, go to www.islandcounselingassociates.com.

TWO NEW BUSINESSES MOVE TO SHELTER COVE

Pure Salt and Dream Boutique have recently opened at Shelter Cove Harbour & Marina. Pure Salt is a state-of-the-art halotherapy and wellness studio, while Dream Boutique is a women’s clothing and accessories boutique that promotes fashion as a lifestyle. Both new businesses are located in the Harbourside III building across from The Other Sister’s Wine Bar, which opened last summer.