Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2019

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s business education partnership committee helps enhance the quality of education in the Lowcountry by creating and supporting partnerships between local businesses and schools. Project Connect is a community-wide program that connects community businesses and individuals with teachers and their wish lists for classroom supplies. Since the program’s inception, over $35,000 has been used to purchase needed school supplies. If you would like to donate an item from a teacher’s wish list, contact 843-785-3673.

H.O.P.E. HIRES EDDY

Carol Eddy has joined H.O.P.E. Life, Lymphedema and Rehabilitation Center. She is a board-certified clinical specialist in oncologic physical therapy and has specialized in oncology rehabilitation and lymphedema management since 1999. Previously, she worked with a team of medical providers at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at the University of Texas.

DON RYAN CENTER FOR INNOVATION RAISING VENTURE CAPITAL

The Don Ryan Center for Innovation, in partnership with Savannah’s innovation center The Creative Coast, will begin raising venture capital for regional start-up companies thanks to a $300,000 federal grant from the Regional Innovation Strategies Program/Seed Fund Support Competition. The federal grant program aims to create regionally-based funds to support and expand high growth entrepreneurship and increase access to capital in communities nationwide. The name of the venture fund will be “The Bridge Fund.”

NEW SENIOR CENTER OPENS IN BLUFFTON

Silver Station, a social club founded by Stevie Klein for people 55 and older, is now open in Bluffton. The organization seeks to improve the lives of seniors in our community. Their all-inclusive membership allows seniors to have a place to socialize, learn and support one another. Silver Station will offer fitness classes, educational events, social and gaming clubs, emotional support groups and more.

FOUR CORNERS ART GALLERY EXPANDS

Four Corners Fine Art Gallery and Framing has added 1,300 square feet by expanding into the former location of Stock Farm Antiques. Four new artists also have joined the gallery. Four Corners will hold an open house from 2-6 p.m. on Dec. 8 and all are welcome. The gallery is at 1263 B May River Road in Bluffton.

ENCORE, NOW KOI CONSIGNMENTS, HAS NEW OWNER

Nancy Apy has purchased Encore Consignments and changed the name to Koi Consignments. Apy plans to add new clothing and accessories to the shop in the near future. Koi Consignments is located at 19D Dunnagans Alley.

MARKETING FIRM LAUNCHES SMALL BUSINESS CONTEST

SmartMarketing Communications is raffling off a year of free marketing and branding services from the firm for 2020. Small businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs can enter through an online entry form. Entries will be accepted through Jan. 2 at smartmarketingcommunications.com or find them on Facebook.

VINEYARD BLUFFTON HIRES EDWARDS

Lindsay H. Edwards is the new director of sales at Vineyard Bluffton, a 96-bed facility including memory care and owned by Valeo, LLC. Edwards has a bachelor’s degree in organizational and interpersonal communications from Kent State University and more than 10 years of sales and marketing experience.

BLUFFTON APARTMENT COMPLEX HAS NEW OWNER

The Bluestone at 4921 Bluffton Parkway in Bluffton has been purchased by Continental Realty Corp., a Baltimore-based real estate investment and management company. The 360-unit multifamily apartment community sold for $69.3 million on Oct. 28. The asset was purchased from a joint venture between The Carlyle Group and Blaze Partners.

BROWN AND MORET LAUNCH ISLAND TIME

Long-time vacation rental industry executive Dru Brown and business partner Eric Moret recently launched Island Time Hilton Head. The business will focus on providing excellent experiences for guests and owners. Its personalized service and technology leads to better management of properties and more satisfied home owners.