Hilton Head Hires: OCTOBER 2019

Dr. Carl W. Baker has joined the team at Bishop Eye Center’s New River location as an ophthalmologist and retina specialist. He is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and attended the University of Kentucky College of Medicine. Previously, Baker served as chief resident in ophthalmology at the Medical University of South Carolina. He is engaged in clinical research for macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts and retinal vein occlusions.

DORSEL MOVES PRACTICE TO HILTON HEAD

Dr. Tom Dorsel is the founder and director of the new Sport Psychology of Hilton Head. During his 35-year career as a sports psychologist in academia, Dorsel published three books, authored many columns and appeared on ESPN multiple times. His clients have included teams, coaches and players from around the world. He was a tenured professor at Western Carolina and Francis Marion Universities and past president of the South Carolina Psychological Association.

PINNACLE MEDICAL GROUP LAUNCHES PODCAST

Dr. Audrey Klenke of Pinnacle Medical Group has launched a new podcast that discusses trends in plastic and cosmetic surgery, skin care and overall wellness. The “Plastics Make Perfect” podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, Google Play and iTunes. The first session focuses on new technology for confocal microscopy, which is a process that produces diagnostic images of suspicious moles or skin areas without invasive procedures such as biopsies.

SERENDIPITY MEDICAL SPA WELCOMES ONE

Award-winning aesthetician Savanna Dorsey has joined the team at Serendipity Medical Spa as practice manager. Previously, Dorsey worked as a medical assistant with Hilton Head Hospital for 10 years. She completed school for medical aesthetics at the International Spa Institute in 2015 and continues to practice in the field, in addition to management.

TCL BREAKS GROUND ON NEW CULINARY SCHOOL, NAMES CHAIR

Technical College of the Lowcountry will hold a ground-breaking ceremony for the Culinary Institute of the South at 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at its site in Buckwalter Place in Bluffton. The 26,000-square-foot culinary training facility will feature six classrooms, two teaching kitchens, two baking labs, a lecture space and a teaching restaurant. It will also include an interactive museum. The culinary institute is set to open in fall 2020 with capacity for 300 students. Associate degrees and certificates in a variety of disciplines and specializations will be offered.

Jacqueline Orak has been hired as department chair and instructor of the Lowcountry’s Culinary Institute of the South. Orak has more than 20 years of experience in the Southeast as a chef, pastry chef, banquet manager, event planner, sommelier and general manager. She is a graduate of Johnson & Wales University.

BEAUFORT DERMATOLOGY WELCOMES CULLEN

Nurse practitioner Jo Anne Cullen has joined the team at Beaufort Dermatology, which is now owned by Pinnacle Medical Group. Cullen has bachelor’s degrees from the University of Florida and Florida State University, and a master’s degree in family health nursing from the University of South Florida. Previously, she helped launch a new dermatology practice in South Florida.

THOMAS ATTENDS ONCOLOGY SOCIETY MEETING

Dr. Gary Thomas recently attended the annual meeting of the S.C. Oncology Society in Charleston. The meeting focused on the new updates in the field of hematology and oncology, including highlights from the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting. Thomas is the director of South Carolina Cancer Specialists with offices located on Hilton Head Island and in Hardeeville.

FREY MEDIA ADDS RESTREPO IN MARKETING

Mariana Restrepo has joined the team at Frey Media as marketing coordinator. She recently graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Restrepo will support the sales team and assist with distribution, marketing and event planning. She speaks fluent Spanish and lives in Bluffton.

BLUFFTON TARGET BEGINS RENOVATIONS

Renovations are underway at the Target in Bluffton. The updated store will feature modern design elements, specialty LED lighting and new merchandise displays. Target will remain open during renovations and the project is expected to be completed later this year.

SMITH EARNS DESIGNATION AS PROGRAM MANAGER

Melanie Smith, program manager for Destinations DMC, recently earned the designation of Certified Meeting Professional (CMP). An internationally recognized program, the CMP promotes the status and credibility of the meeting profession and advances uniform standards of practice.

ANNUAL PROPERTY AUCTION FOR DELINQUENT TAXES SET FOR OCT. 7

Beaufort County property owners who are behind on property taxes might want to try hard to get that late bill paid before 5 p.m. Oct. 4. After that, the property will go on the auction block for the annual Delinquent Tax Sale, slated for 8 a.m. Oct 7 at Buckwalter Recreation Center, 905 Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton. Even if a property sells at auction, the taxpayer has one year and one day to redeem their property. All the person must do is pay the back taxes to the county, and interest to the winning bidder. For more information and to sign up to pay your taxes online, visit BeaufortCountyTreasurer.com