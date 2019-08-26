Hilton Head Hires: SEPTEMBER 2019

Coastal Carolina Hospital will now include the Tidewatch Emergency Department. The 10,000 square foot facility has 12 treatment areas, 24/7 physician coverage and represents a $15 million investment in the community. The types of acute illnesses and injuries treated at a traditional ER can now be treated at Tidewatch Emergency Department. These include allergic reactions, bone fractures, chest pain, head injuries, seizures, stroke and other urgent medical conditions.

COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF THE LOWCOUNTRY WELCOMES THREE

Jill Dawson, Julia Moore and Diane Shott have joined the staff at Community Foundation of the Lowcountry.

Dawson will serve as program associate. In her new role, she will be responsible for organizational development and opportunity grants. She has a bachelor of business administration from Ohio University and a juris doctor from Capital University.

Moore will also serve as program associate. She will be assisting with competitive grants and manage the Foundation’s Giving Marketplace platform. She has a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Georgia State University.

Shott is a new administrative assistant. She will provide administrative support to the president and CEO, staff and volunteers. She has both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in home economics education from Marshall University.

TWO NEW TANGER OUTLET STORES NOW OPEN

The Uniform Outlet is now open in Tanger 2, next to New York and Company. The Uniform Outlet specializes in affordable brand name scrubs and medical uniforms for both men and women. Simply Southern is now open in Tanger 1, next to Adidas. The brand prides itself on being a leading producer of charming t-shirts, accessories and innovative gift products that reflect the values of a southern lifestyle.

JOHN PAUL II NAMES NEW COACH

John Paul II has named former Bluffton coach Josh Fox as the Warriors’ new boys soccer coach. Fox replaces Matt Dakolios, who stepped down as coach and school’s athletic director because his family is moving back to Charlottesville, Virginia. Mac Tamminen was named the school’s athletic director earlier this summer.

CLEAR COLLEGE COUNSELING

Clear College Counseling is a consulting firm founded by Amanda O’Nan and Leighanne Kubec with the mission of helping students and parents navigate the complex and overwhelming college application process. Clear College Counseling will offer a range of services based upon an individual’s needs and expectations from 8th grade through senior year with the intention of maximizing the student’s potential while reducing the stress to both parents and students.

CHRIS HERVOCHON CPA FIRM WELCOMES ONE

Heather Banks has joined Chris Hervochon, CPA, CVA, LLC firm as a staff accountant. In her new role, she will provide outsourced accounting and tax preparation for small businesses and individuals. Previously, Banks worked in the automotive industry. She is finishing her degree with a focus in accounting from Brenau University.

JOHN MCMANUS ART GALLERY NOW OPEN

The John McManus Art Gallery is now open, featuring photographic landscapes from around the globe. Artist John McManus captures the light and beauty of the Lowcountry and beyond. For the past 35 years as an assignment photographer, he has thrived in both New York and the Savannah/Hilton head areas, while working with architects, builders, designers, magazines and resorts.

SOUTH COASTAL FCA WELCOMES TWO

Rob Jacobs and Mindy Hopman have joined the staff of South Coastal FCA. Previously, Jacobs served as a high school and young adult pastor at Low Country Community Church for 19 years. Hopman is a speaker, published author and English teacher at Hilton Head Preparatory School. Both Jacobs and Hopman have an extensive background in ministry and mission work, and will serve in the Hilton Head and Bluffton area.

DUFFIE STONE NAMED PRESIDENT OF NATIONAL DISTRICT ATTORNEYS ASSOCIATION

Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone has been named the 68th president of the National District Attorneys Association. Stone’s upcoming agenda is to work with Congress to fund the John R. Justice student loan forgiveness program and create regional training facilities throughout the country. Stone is only the second South Carolinian to serve as NDAA president.

HILTON HEAD HEALTH NAMED BEST WELLNESS RETREAT RESORT USA

Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards has selected Hilton Head Health as Best Wellness Retreat Resort. Hilton Head Health provides a holistic wellness approach that incorporates healthy eating, fitness, mindfulness and wellness education.

SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB UNVEILS BRAND-NEW FITNESS CENTER AND CAFÉ

Sea Pines Country Club recently debuted its multi-million dollar fitness center renovation and expansion, complete with a grab-and-go café, infrared saunas, state-of-the-art equipment and expansive group fitness lineup. In addition to the reimagined fitness center, pickleball and bocce will soon be added as the Club continues to invest in the wellness experience of its Hilton Head and Bluffton area members.