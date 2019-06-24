Hilton Head Hires: JULY 2019

Fusion Fit Bluffton is a new group training program of 45-minute workouts that encompass strength, metabolic training, and movement to help people burn fat and boost metabolism, lose weight and get lean, toned and fit. The small group, strength-training based workouts are offered at Move Fitness in Bluffton and Wellness Institute Physical Therapy in Okatie.

BLUFFTON DENTAL PRACTICE GETS NEW NAME

Bluffton Center for Dentistry has changed its name to Biological Center for Dentistry to reflect its emphasis on the mouth-body connection. The practice, owned by Dr. Porcelli, offers aesthetic and integrative dentistry, safe-mercury amalgam removal technique, BPA-free composite fillings, reconstructive dentistry and smile design, laser dentistry, biological implant alternatives, red light and ozone therapy, nutrition coaching and periodontal services.

COLLETON RIVER WELCOMES EDWARDS

Susan Edwards has joined the Colleton River team as its director of human resources. Edwards has more than 10 years of experience in the field and has been certified by organizations like the society of Human Resource Management. She is originally from Augusta, Georgia, and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Georgia Southern University.

OLIVETTI, MCCRAY & WINTHROW ADDS ONE

Kacie Weatherhead has joined the team at Olivetti, McCray & Winthrow as a legal assistant. She will assist attorney and firm partner Daphne S. Withrow with medical malpractice and personal injury cases.

DOOLAN JOINS OUTSIDE BRANDS

Katy Doolan has joined the team at Outside Brands in Savannah as the sales manager. Doolan has held various roles through Outside Brands since 2011, including kayak guide, marina and kiosk operations and retail associate.

BLUFFTON BEAUTY SUITES NOW OPEN

Bluffton Beauty Suites has opened on Plantation Park Drive. The individual suites are intended primarily for established beauty and wellness professionals. Owner and hair stylist Alba Cuervo‘s business, Alba Studio 77, is located there, along with stylist Patty Keaton, owner of Patty’s Booth. Suites are now available for rent.

BLUFFTON FAMILY CHIROPRACTIC HAS MOVED

Bluffton Family Chiropractic has moved to a new location on Goethe Road. The family-owned and operated practice has been serving the Lowcountry for the past 16 years. Dr. Courtney VanAcker and Dr. Joe Boggs recently have joined Dr. Jeff and Carol Aita, Dr. Kate Aita Houpt and Dr. Jon Aita at the practice.

WELLS FARGO’S JONES WINS AWARD

Jeff Jones, senior vice president of Wells Fargo Advisors on Hilton Head Island, has been recognized as a 2019 Best in State Wealth Advisor by Forbes. Jones has 23 years of experience in the financial services industry and has been with Wells Fargo Advisors since 2002.

DANCING HAMMOCK PILATES + MOVEMENT OPENS

Dancing Hammock Pilates + Movement studio has opened at 162 Bluffton Road. Owner Silja Burns, a Hilton Head Island native, is a former gymnast and dancer who performed with the Joffrey Ballet. She is certified by STOTT Pilates and in AntiGravity fundamentals and restorative yoga. Burns is currently studying to become a certified postural neurologist with the American Posture Institute.

FRAWLEY JOINS ST. ANDREW

Alice Frawley has been hired to serve as the children’s ministries coordinator for the Hilton Head Island campus of St. Andrew By-The-Sea United Methodist Church. She will oversee children’s Christian education programs and plan events. Frawley has a master’s degree in education and teaching experience from elementary school through college. She is a performing musician.