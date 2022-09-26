THE LEADING MEN OF JOE’S CLASSIC CUTS BARBERSHOP

When Joe Gancio came down from New Jersey with a vision to open a true neighborhood barbershop, he knew he wasn’t going to be able to do it alone. He was going to need to form a team.

There’s Eric Faison, “The Beard Wizard.” Came from Alabama with clippers in his hands and 20 years of haircutting experience under his belt. Then there’s Shawn Malloy, the one they call “Big Goon.” After the army, he discovered a passion for barbering that’s still going strong 15 years later. Finally, the new guy, Harry Santana. The only member of the crew native to the Lowcountry, he’s been cutting hair when he’s not out saving lives as a fireman.

“These guys all come from different places to come here and be leaders in the Lowcountry, and they’re a great team,” said Gancio, adding with a laugh, “But let’s be honest, it’s the leading ladies of Joe’s Classic Cuts that call the shots. We just do what we’re told.”

23 JOHNSTON WAY UNIT N, BLUFFTON, SC // 843-757-5637 // JOESCLASSICCUTS.COM