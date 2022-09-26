MIKE AND LUKE SIRGO

What Mike Sirgo created when he started his financial practice office in 1993 was intended from the start to be generational - working with clients, their children and their grandchildren to help families build a legacy. Along the way, he wound up truly creating a legacy of his own, bringing his son Luke into the firm.

“Luke’s love of finance and interest in financial planning developed at an early age, years before joining my team,” said Mike. “I wanted it to be his decision. I wasn’t going to force him, and it turned out things just fell into place.”

Indeed, Luke was already well on his way in creating his own financial career before joining. The former football standout, named co-national player of the year for private schools his sophomore year, earned his undergraduate and master’s degree in trust and wealth management at Campbell university before starting a six-year tenure in finance in Charlotte.

“It’s such a different culture here,” said Luke. “The way he runs his business is so different and his relationships with clients is so personable. It’s so genuine.”

And the pair have discovered that two generations under one banner has given each the opportunity to work toward their strengths, benefiting their clients. “Mike being a senior portfolio advisor, and myself handling most of the planning aspect of our practice, it has really worked out well,” said Luke. “We balance each other out, 100 percent.”

