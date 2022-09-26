BOB CLARKSON

At the risk of oversimplifying things, the real estate market is in a very interesting place right now. Interest rates have risen, inventory is slim, and yet the market remains brisk.

“There’s no sense trying to read the tea leaves – all you have to do is look at the traffic on 278. We’ve evolved from a place to go on vacation to very popular place to live,” said Clarkson, owner of The Alliance Group Realty.

“Market cycles affect every business; the key is to have a business model that can survive change.” It seems he has. Not only has he consistently grown The Alliance Group Realty since opening it 11 years ago, he’s also purchased and renovated two landmark locations to operate from — Old Town Bluffton and Shelter Cove on the Island. “Owning our locations is key because it provides The Alliance Group long term stability,” he said.

“We continue to grow and although we’re approaching 100 agents, we still operate like a family business,” said Clarkson. He attributes this growth to the support The Alliance Group prides itself on. “We’re focused on the Realtor, and the Realtor is then focused on the client. If we really support our Realtors, they can do a better job supporting buyers and sellers.”

It’s a time-honored approach that Clarkson pairs with a devotion to building the future of real estate.

“We operate with all the technologies and approaches you’ll find in a young company, while at the same time we still offer the traditional old school values,” he said.

23D SHELTER COVE LN., HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC // 45 CALHOUN STREET, BLUFFTON, SC // 843-785-5200 // THEALLIANCEGROUPREALTY.COM