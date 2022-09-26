The honesty shines through with every patient that crosses his door – and with the people who bring them there. “I’m extremely candid in my approach and look at things more practically,” he said. “Candor is something I take great pride in; it lets us make decisions together with the patient rather than simply dictating what their care should be.”

While providing the utmost care to his veterinary patients, Tenwolde is always straightforward with the people who love them. And his clinical approach is one that embraces every aspect of veterinary medicine, eschewing the specializing that is growing in the field to give him a greater one-on-one method. It’s this approach that lets him ultimately make the best decisions for everyone involved. And that speaks to the second pillar of his practice, his sense of community.

“I met my wife in California but she grew up in Bluffton, and literally on our first date she told me she was moving back some day,” he said. “When we first moved here, almost right away I knew more people here than I ever did in California. That feeling of community has become so important to me.”

Working with the Rotary, and building his community one patient at a time, Dr. Matthew Tenwolde has embraced the small-town spirit of Bluffton. In the process, he’s given its furry friends a trusted professional to help them live a long, healthy life.

21 BUCK ISLAND RD, BLUFFTON, SC // 843-706-9200 // CAROLINAVCC.COM