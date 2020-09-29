Knickers Menswear

For 50 years, Knickers has set the standard for fashion on Hilton Head Island. From its iconic Harbour Town storefront, it has outfitted generations of locals and visitors in an ever-evolving wardrobe of styles. And since 1981, Jock Miller has been at the vanguard of that evolution.

“We’ve always been an upscale store, but we’ve also been a personable store,” he said. “In the ’70s and ’80s we offered more formal clothing, but we’ve evolved over the last few years into sportswear…. We’re not a golf store, not a beach store, but we carry golf apparel and beach shorts.”

Just as he has ever since arriving on Hilton Head Island, following a fashion career that took him to the hallowed halls of New York City’s Bloomingdales, Miller continues to watch for what’s next. Whatever it is, you’ll find it at Knickers.

