There’s something new and different on Hilton Head Island. A town that already set a standard as a bicycle friendly community is now the launchpad for a brilliant new concept in cycling that’s taking the hospitality world by storm. It’s called Avocado Bikes, and it’s the brainchild of island local Ken Fagut, and his incredible partners.

“It’s not just electric bikes, but a whole program for the hospitality industry that has never been done before,” he said.

By joining the program, a hotel can offer these unique electric bikes to their guests for a nominal fee, keeping a share of the revenue for themselves. It’s a win-win for an industry always seeking new revenue streams and for guests always seeking a novel way to get around.

“You just get on a bike and pedal, and after a couple of strokes you feel like you have super legs. It’s like the wind is at your back all the time,” Fagut said.

The technology behind these incredible machines comes from the unique partnerships Fagut has forged within the cycling industry, as well as his own innovative work in the field.

“I’ve created all sorts of adaptive systems and source some unique products to get people riding,” he said.

And it was all born of a passion for cycling that took hold early, where he led bike tours of Cape Cod at age 12 and rode his first 100-miler at 13.

“Cycling has always been a part of me,” he said.

And now, it’s a part of one of the island’s most exciting new companies.

890 William Hilton Pkwy Suite 82, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 | 843-940-8112 | https://avocadobike.net