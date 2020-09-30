For State Farm agent Christian Davis, the road to Bluffton and to his own agency began up the road in Greenville, with a solid foundation of hard work and dedication.

“I’m the oldest of three boys, and our parents instilled a strong work ethic in all of us,” he said. “I want to do the kind of job that honors the legacy my mom and dad start for us.”

That drive brought him to his first job with State Farm at an agency in Greenville, with the ultimate goal being to launch his own agency. Five years later, an opportunity presented itself in Bluffton, a town he knew from family visits and vacations over the years.

Like a good neighbor, he immediately made himself a part of Bluffton’s fabric.

“I’m here to be an asset, to serve clients and to serve this community,” he said.

That includes everything from making donations to the Bluffton High School athletic boosters to simply engaging with Bluffton at every level. He makes it a point to get to know the community, with the same dedication and attention as he gets to know his clients.

“Insurance is going to look different for everybody,” he said. “It needs to be customized, tailored to that family to protect their income and assets. Our approach is to get to know the customers to serve them better.”

And, of course, being a State Farm agent means proudly wearing the khakis. Or at least most of the year.

“Fridays are khaki days except during football season. Then it’s solid Clemson orange,” he said.

14 Westbury Park Way Ste 200, Bluffton, SC 29910 | 843-548-0880 | christian@insuringsc.com