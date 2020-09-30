You can tell a Built Right Home when you see it. They’re the eye-catching exemplifications of modern Lowcountry luxe that grace magazine pages and Pinterest dream boards the world over. Each one stands apart as a singular work of form and function, but they all share the same foundation of quality. After all, if you’re going to put Built Right on the sign, you’d better put it into everything you do.

Owner Kevin Lapinski and COO Matt Mitchell, the leading men of Built Right Homes, crafted their company and their partnership the same way they build their homes: from the ground up, and with the utmost care and dedication. Each brings a rich pedigree in the construction industry to the table, as well as a devotion to the client that truly sets Built Right apart.

“We’re personable,” said Mitchell. “We haven’t met a client yet who didn’t become a friend. “

That devotion to the client extends to the community as well, with Built Right sponsoring tournaments, 5k runs and events across the Lowcountry.

When Hurricane Matthew struck, they had a crew of 20 people assisting with cleanup at no charge. “We basically shut down for three weeks with no profit,” said Lapinski.

But that’s just who they are, as a company and as men. Whether on a job site, working with a customer or helping enrich our community, it’s a matter of dedication. The same dedication shines through in every Built Right home.

326 Browns Cove Rd, Ridgeland, SC 29936 | 843-297-7033 | www.builtrighthomesbluffton.com