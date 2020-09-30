Since 1994, when John Antunes brought his extensive knowledge and artistry with stone to the Lowcountry, Distinctive Granite & Marble has been the standard bearer for gorgeous countertops and stone accents in luxury homes and commercial projects across the region. But when you’re a company like DGM, one whose reputation has been polished to a brilliant shine over years of service in the Lowcountry, you need more than just one leading man.

Leading the charge in this next generation of leading men is general manager Randal McGilton, the “Jack of All Trades.”

Having joined the family, he excelled within the company on the strengths of his deep bench of knowledge, expertise with CNC machinery, tireless work ethic and ability to wear many hats. On any given day you might find him assisting with an install on a job site before working directly with a client in a sales capacity then aiding in follow-up and support.

By his side is operations manager Tony Oliviera, the one they call “Mr. Know it All.” Having worked with DGM since he was 16, he’s built an expansive knowledge of the company inside and out. Beyond overseeing fabrication and installation crews, he is the backbone of the company, whether it’s quality assurance, internal communications or setting the schedule.

At last we come to Derrick Fortune, lead foreman and wizard when it comes to working with the Proliner machine, custom fabricating beautiful countertops with skill and precision. In the shop or on the site, his is the friendly face clients will see and the steady hand that will give their home or office a luxurious stone surface.

33 Hunter Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | 843.689.3237 | www.distinctivegraniteandmarble.com