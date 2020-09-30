Whether in the tranquil surrounds of Hilton Head Island or the rigors of active military service, Dr. David Reid has distinguished himself as one of the foremost plastic surgeons in our region. His experience as a surgeon brought him from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center, building on a reputation and depth of knowledge he brings to every patient since moving to Hilton Head Island and opening Hilton Head Plastic Surgery and MedSpa.

But far more than the lengthy credentials and expertise he brings to bear, it’s his humanity that truly sets him apart as a plastic surgeon.

“I think I’m a better listener than most plastic surgeons,” he said. “It’s not a matter of telling a patient what’s wrong with their body or their face. It’s about learning what bothers a patient or what they’d like to improve, and then working to resolve that.”

In addition to cosmetic surgery, Dr. Reid specializes in reconstructive surgery and hand surgery, rounding out a practice that goes beyond the surgical table to include a host of medical spa services. Living up to its slogan of “personalized care with beautiful results,” Dr. Reid and his team offer everything from injectables to laser and radio frequency treatments, as well as microneedling and makeup to have you looking and feeling your best.

35 Bill Fries Dr, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926 | 843-681-4088 | www.hiltonheadislandplasticsurgery.com