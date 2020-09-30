Darrin “Larry” Moran took an interesting path to the CBD business. Spending the early part of his career in medical insurance, he was essentially working for the dark side.

“I was paying for opioids through drug cards, and now we’re offering over-the-counter treatments that take money away from big pharma,” he said.

Moran saw first-hand the curative powers of CBD when his business partner’s grandfather was able to effectively treat his pain during hospice care, and it made him a believer.

First as a distributor and through his retail space at Coastal Carolina CBD & Wellness, Moran offers a full-service approach. He not only offers a wide array of CBD products for a variety of uses, he makes it a point to educate each customer on the many benefits behind his wares.

“I primarily opened to educate people on what a difference CBD can make, and to offer the best products available,” he said.

