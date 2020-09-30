While this feature is focused on the leading men in business, perhaps the biggest lesson Bob Engler has learned over the years is how important it is to become an ensemble player as your business grows.

“What I attribute our success to is the folks on our team and the pride we all take in helping people make the right decisions,” he said. “When you call us, you don’t get an answering machine. You get someone who has the ability to answer your questions and guide you to incredibly well-trained consultants and installers.”

Since 2006, Budget Blinds has expanded from a small operation to a dual-location showroom concept in Bluffton and in Beaufort, with a host of experts dedicated to customer service and in delivering jaw-dropping transformations for your home’s windows.

As it has grown, it has done so on the strength of its hard-working team.

880 Fording Island Rd Unit 8, Bluffton, SC 29910 | (843) 837-4060 | budgetblinds.com