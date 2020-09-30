For 17 years, Dru Brown has built a towering reputation on the island both in his service to the community and to his knowledgeability in the world of vacation rentals.

As an asset to our community, he has served on boards for the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, the marketing council for the Visitors and Conventions Bureau as well as the ATAX committee. As a vacation rental professional, he’s amassed a sterling reputation for conscientiousness and service to owners and visitors alike.

With his new venture Island Time Hilton Head, launched with business partner Eric Moret, he’s taking the vacation rental industry to an entirely new level.

“The reason we started Island Time was to create something that truly focused on curating an experience,” he said. “It’s really service-oriented.”

Far more than simply renting guests an exquisite luxury home, Island Time caters to a visitor’s every need, whether that means arranging for a private chef, coordinating catering for a celebration, lining up boat rentals or having groceries delivered.

“Think of it like a full-service property management and vacation rental firm paired with a concierge service,” said Brown. “If you name it, we can do it.”

The goal is to create an unforgettable experience that never leaves guests wanting. This dedication to service represents an added value for homeowners, who also enjoy the peace of mind knowing they are working with some of the industry’s most trusted professionals.

2 Corpus Christi Suite 105, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928 | 843-785-3456 | www.islandtimehhi.com