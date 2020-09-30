One hallmark of Dr. Frederick Weniger’s distinguished career has long been his well-rounded approach to helping patients look and feel their best. It’s a full-service approach exemplified through his own practice, Weniger Plastic Surgery, and through his work at LUX ~ A Medical Spa.

“Focusing on surgery alone… is like restoring a classic car, then not repainting it,” he said. “I tell patients every day that if they can do only one thing to rejuvenate their face, they should start by taking care of their skin.”

With the surgical approach augmented by the suite of options at LUX ~ A Medical Spa, Dr. Weniger is able to truly offer the well-rounded treatment he’s known for.

And he’ll be the first to tell you he’s not alone.

“More than doing it by myself, it has been a far greater joy to teach our incredible team how I see aesthetics — and to then watch them make so many people happy,” he said.

