As the Director of Sales and Recruiting for Coastal Employment, Roy Dupont doesn’t just help connect area business with the most qualified candidates. He is a living embodiment of the company’s ability to help candidates become employees, and employees become successful.

“I started out with Coastal Employment as a dispatcher in 2012,” he said. “Our staffing model was totally different then – we mainly provided labor for landscapers, golf courses and construction companies. Coastal Employment has evolved and changed. Now we cater to administrative and professional positions. We place skilled employees and warehouse workers for companies from Pooler to Charleston.”

And Dupont has evolved and changed alongside the company, working his way up from dispatcher to a recruiter to branch manager and is now the Director of Sales and Recruiting. Still, he keeps his thumb on the pulse of the ever-evolving employment situation in the Lowcountry.

“I work with our recruiters on a daily basis, making sure they have the resources they need to stay successful,” he said. “And I listen to business owners and GMs, uncovering their needs and how we can partner with them… we have to wear a lot of different hats.”

He credits his success within the employment industry to his ability to make connections.

“If people get to know you and know that you heard and understand their needs, well that’s where the business side of relationships naturally flow. At the end of the day, that relationship is worth more than what we’re selling,” he said.

