Starting his career as a young chef with Marriott in 1985 at the Key Bridge Marriott, Michael Scioscia was immediately captivated by the culture that has made Marriott a worldwide leader in hospitality.

“I had an opportunity to work with a team of associates that truly embodied the values and philosophy of the Marriott Family. If you take care of your associates, they will take care of your guests, and the guests will return again and again.”

A philosophy that has not changed even as the company has grown into the world’s largest hotel company.

His love for his wife, Johanna, and their family has been the foundation and driving force for his rise through the ranks and the success he has enjoyed in his career with Marriott. It’s only fitting that this 35th year with the company falls in the same year as the 35th anniversary of The Westin Hilton Head Island Resort & Spa, where Michael serves as the General Manager.

Michael believes that what makes this resort truly special is not the resort’s accolades or enviable location, but the associates.

“We still have a core of charter associates who have been delivering on our commitment to approachable luxury for the past 35 years. These folks have seen it all and play a critical role in helping immerse our new associates in our service-first culture. We are very fortunate to have them.”

As the resort’s 35-year anniversary approaches later this fall, a full slate of special events is planned for the celebration, including room packages, an associate celebration, and a special giveaway for past guests as well as couples who were married at the resort.

“People have a connection to this property and to Hilton Head Island, and many come back year after year for generations,” he said. “We have a history of creating special lifelong memories for our guests, and we feel so lucky that we get to continue doing just that.”

