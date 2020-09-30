At The Pain Center and Regenerative Institute, it’s about far more than just treating pain. It’s about being on the leading edge of treatments that treat pain’s underlying issues, getting patients moving forward to a healthier life.

The Mesenchymal stem cell treatment they offer not only helps patients feel pain-free within weeks, its effects can last for up to five years.

And all it takes is a simple 15-minute treatment session.

“It’s about five times as potent as the regenerative elements in our own body,” said Dr. William Durrett, owner of The Pain Center. “Instead of more medicine and more surgery… the stem cell will get in there and regenerate the tissue and the nerve tissue, which is important. You can actually see the results on an MRI.”

Joining Dr. Durrett at the practice is Beaufort native Jamie Langford, PA-C.

“I’ve enjoyed the regenerative aspect of the practice. We’re getting a lot of results,” he said. “Pain levels drop tremendously, we’ve been able to delay surgeries and people are seeing massive functional improvement. It’s really great to hear those kind of stories from people.”

For those who are finding the aches and pains of old age, or the chronic pain of old injuries, interfering with their ability to enjoy lie, it’s a true breakthrough.

“What we’re doing is not a panacea,” cautioned Durrett. “But it does treat a lot of issues for people who are trying to avoid surgery. And I have 964 cases that show its effectiveness.”

Whether you’re looking to get onto the golf course or stay out of the operating room, The Pain Center and Regenerative Institute may just have the answers you’re looking for.

19 Moss Creek Vlg Ste C, Hilton Head Island SC, 29926 | 843-949-7790 | paincentersc.com