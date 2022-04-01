The Ladies of SEA PINES COUNTRY CLUB

Hats off to the women of the powerhouse Sea Pines Country Club leadership team! A force to be reckoned with, these women work side by side to provide the club’s members with a memorable experience each and every day.

“The Sea Pines Country Club team is fortunate to have these fabulous women on board. They are highly skilled professionals, and the impact they have on our workplace cannot be overstated. Perhaps best of all, they truly enjoy working with each other, and our members can feel that enthusiasm,” says General Manager Robbie Ames.

The club prides itself on its business culture, which is welcoming at every level and in every department, and women are well-represented throughout. From culinary to dining service, golf to agronomy and fitness to administration, women bring their skills, energy and insight to the workplace.

Seated, left to right: Food & Beverage Manager Sarah Schauer; Event Manager Jamie Davis; and Assistant Golf Professional Jessica Albright.

Standing, left to right: Front Desk Representative Lindsey Crose; Director of Fitness & Wellness Wendy Kelly; Director of Membership Development Nic Booth; Clubhouse Manager Beth Anderson; Director of Communications & Member Relations Kirby Garbarini; and Billing Manager Tami Eleftheriou.

