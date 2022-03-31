LEADING LADIES: Dr. Stephanie Jamison-Void, PhD, CEO

Dr. Stephanie Jamison-Void, PhD is the CEO of Jamison Consultants Integrated HealthCare Services, which provides medical, behavioral health and social services to families in South Carolina.

With more than 28 years of experience in mental health and human resources management, Dr. Jamison-Void has played an instrumental role in helping people receive the rehabilitative behavioral health services that have helped them manage an array of mental health conditions. Since founding Jamison Consultants Behavioral Health Center in 2010, Dr. Jamison-Void has helped countless individuals through a wide array of rehabilitative behavioral health services — including individual psychotherapy, family counseling, group therapy and behavior modification. Jamison Consultants specializes in issues that affect families, including ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, eating disorders, grief/loss and stress management.

As CEO, Dr. Jamison-Void oversees all programs and services at Jamison Consultants’ seven locations in the Lowcountry, including Bluffton, Beaufort, Ridgeland, Orangeburg, Holly Hill, Columbia and Savannah. She has also spearheaded the company’s launch of two Urgent Care Centers (in Ridgeland and Holly Hill) offering acute care, wellness visits, immunizations, developmental screenings and medical care for patients.

A woman’s basketball “fanatic” who attended Benedict College on a full athletic scholarship, Dr. Jamison-Void has been the Head Coach of the JV Girls Basketball team/Assistant Coach of the Varsity Girls Basketball team at May River High School since 2016 – bringing her love of the sport and leadership skills to many young women in Bluffton.

From her passion for helping people receive the services they need, to her leadership on and off the basketball court, Dr. Jamison-Void is a leading lady who has brought so much good to the Lowcountry. As mental health and medical services continue to be key issues in the years ahead, this leading lady is poised to continue to lead the Lowcountry toward “A Better Way. A Better Life” … and a better future for all.

